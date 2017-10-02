Morning Show Slammed for ‘Inappropriate’ Mariah Carey Interview Upon Learning of Vegas Shooting

Mariah Carey was set to promote her U.K. Christmas tour on Good Morning Britain Monday, but some are calling what transpired during the interview “irrelevant and inappropriate” in light of the mass shooting in Las Vegas that occurred the night before.

Carey’s segment on the show was meant to be a chat about her upcoming holiday concerts, so the 47-year-old laid across a sofa in Los Angeles, wearing a festive red dress and with a Christmas tree behind her.

But as hosts Piers Morgan and Susanna Reid began the interview, they asked Carey about the breaking news of the domestic terror attack during the Route 91 Harvest Festival in Las Vegas, Independent reports.

“It’s terrible because people just going out to listen to music and that’s what they want to do. Really, they’re out for the night and something shocking like this happens and nobody could have expected it,” she told hosts, adding, “I really don’t know what to say.”

Rather than continue the interview, Morgan said they’d be taking a break to talk with the singer about how to move forward when they return to the air.

Those who watched the awkward interview expressed their outrage on Twitter, pointing the finger at Good Morning Britain for mixing the pre-arranged segment and a breaking news reaction in such a way.

After the interview, Carey took to Twitter to release a more formal, collected statement.

“Horrified to hear about the shooting in Las Vegas. My thoughts are with the victims and their families. Praying for everyone’s safety,” the singer wrote.

After receiving backlash for seemingly blindsiding Carey, Morgan tweeted his take on the incident.

We told Mariah’s people before the interview.

Carey ended her two-year residency at Caesars Palace in July.