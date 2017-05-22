Mariah Carey Goes Full Cleavage And Tight Leather For Night Out

If you had to summarize Mariah Carey’s career to one slogan it would probably be, “Work hard, play hard.” The iconic singer proved that to be true once again when she took to Instagram last night to share some rockin’ selfies.

A post shared by Mariah Carey (@mariahcarey) on May 20, 2017 at 11:13pm PDT

The first photo is a shot of the Carey leaning up against a wall in a tight leather dress, almost reminiscent of a prom dress style, and adorned with what appears to be a pearl necklace. She looked very Rock ‘n’ Roll.

She captioned the photo, “After a long day at a secret studio.”

No word on where Carey was going to celebrate her hard day’s work but wherever it was she’s certainly likely to have stood out.

The next photo she shared has her wearing the same dress, but this time the setting has changed to the studio where she was working.

A post shared by Mariah Carey (@mariahcarey) on May 21, 2017 at 5:18am PDT

She captioned this photo, “thinking about the #lambily,” which is what she calls her fans, and then she went on to explain, “at the studio- hard at work enjoying myself.”

Carey’s last album was 2014’s Me. I Am Mariah… The Elusive Chanteuse.

However, the singer recently put out a single, “I Don’t,” which features rapper YG, and that track peaked at #35 on the U.S. R&B charts.

Mariah recently put aside her issues with ex Nick Cannon and took in a dinner with him in Los Angeles where she rocked a lace top that, much like her leather dress, showed off a lot of cleavage.

Hitting up popular L.A. hotspot Au Fudge, which was founded by actress Jessica Biel, the 47-year-old singer put all her curves on display in the black lacy top that displayed her famously busty chest, as well as a pair of skin-tight jeans that flaunted her curvy backside and hips.

She completed the ensemble with a pair of black heels with gold star straps.

Nick Cannon toned it down a little more, looking comfy in a pair of leopard print pants and a black hoodie.

There is no confirmation that the two are reigniting a romance of any kind, but are likely just maintaining an amicable relationship for the sake of their two children.

