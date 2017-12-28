Mariah Carey Wants You to Keep up Christmas Decorations Until July, Twitter Disagrees

Mariah Carey is dividing the internet over a tweet to Ryan Seacrest. The “All I Want for Christmas Is You” singer told Seacrest, who asked when it’s appropriate to take down his Christmas tree, that he should leave it up well into the summer.

Dahhling! Not till July 4th! 😉 https://t.co/uO4YqRRxU8 — Mariah Carey (@MariahCarey) December 27, 2017

“When is it appropriate to take down your Christmas tree and decorations? Asking for a friend,” Seacrest tweeted on Wednesday. Carey retweeted his question and answered, “Dahhling! Not until July 4th!” with a winking emoji.

The singer’s response was likely a reference to “Fourth of July,” a lesser-known track off her 1997 album Butterfly, as well as a shoutout to her love of the holiday season.

The tweet delighted her die-hard fans while igniting debate among others who are a bit more skeptical of the continued celebration.

The Queen of Christmas has spoken: You shall not take down your Christmas decorations till July 4th. 🎄 — Glittering Mariah (@glittering_mc) December 27, 2017

Legend skipped right over Easter like the queen she is — J A K E (@jakeExpress) December 27, 2017

Well if @MariahCarey says July 4th you and your friend BETTEr LISTEN . I don’t make the rules 🤷🏽‍♀️@RyanSeacrest — Andie 💄 (@QueenriahCarey) December 27, 2017

The only reason Mariah wants you to keep your tree up until July 4th is so she can stay relevant longer — J🅿️ (@Rainy_Odyssey) December 28, 2017

: “Mariah Carey apparently wants you to leave your Christmas tree up until the 4th of July. Mariah Carey doesn’t tell me what to do. And until she starts paying my bills and putting food on my damn table, she knows damn well where she can shove her suggestions.” — Jimmy Rocky Falo (@The_J024) December 28, 2017

“Mariah Carey wants us to take our Christmas Trees on July 4th” Mine already went down on the 26th lmao what do you mean keep it for another 7 months — 🦄 (@mikaylaavelingg) December 28, 2017

Before the holidays, it was announced that Carey would be returning to Dick Clark’s Rockin’ New Year’s Eve to ring in the new year. The performance will follow last year’s disastrous appearance.

“We can all agree that last year didn’t go exactly as planned and we are thrilled to move forward together to provide America with an incredible night of music and celebration on Dick Clark’s New Year’s Rockin’ Eve with Ryan Seacrest 2018,” Carey and DCP said in a statement. “See you in Times Square!”

During last year’s Dick Clark’s New Year’s Rockin’ Eve show, Carey stumbled during the performance, going off the lip-sync track that played. Carey’s earpiece apparently wasn’t working, at at one point, she just tried to keep up with her backup dances.

In February, Carey said she felt “victimized and vilified” after the incident, and people “didn’t understand” what went wrong.

“So imagine, [the ear piece is] no longer there, so you can’t hear the music, so if you can’t hear it, how can you sing to it? And if your mic is also effed up, you can’t hear, sing… all you can hear is the audience screaming, and a delayed musical moment and they’re already a few beats behind you,” Carey told the Associated Press.

She continued, “If my ears were in, maybe I could have heard music and done a few ad-libs and the show would have gone on. It just caused me a wreck of a New Year’s Eve, and that’s fine as long as they didn’t ruin anybody else’s holiday, that’s fine.”

This will be Carey’s third time on Rockin’ New Year’s Eve. She previously performed in 2005.

Nick Jonas, Camila Cabello and Sugarland will also headline the 2018 edition, which starts on Sunday, Dec. 31 at 8 p.m. ET on ABC.