Maria Menounos' Mother Litsa Dies After Long Cancer Battle

✖

Maria Menounos's mother Litsa has died after battling stage 4 brain cancer for four years. The television host shared the sad news on her Instagram alongside a black and white photo of them together in her last moments, writing "RIP mom. [broken heart emoji] God loved her so much he took her on Greek Easter." She also added in Greek, "Christ is risen, Mom."

Friends and fans filled her comments with their condolences. "Sending you and the fam so much love light and prayers," wrote Nikki Bella. "We send you so much love. Our deepest condolences Maria" shared Guardians of the Galaxy star Zoe Saldana. "I know one thing for certain - your mother knew the most extraordinary love there ever was to know because of you," wrote Catt Sadler. "Your devotion to her was unparalleled. She’s with other angels now. Sending all my love."

View this post on Instagram A post shared by MARIA MENOUNOS (@mariamenounos)

Menounos previously shared on her show, Better Together, that she gotten both her parents back home to Connecticut after they had spent over a year and a half in L.A. Travel has been particularly difficult over the past year due to the ongoing pandemic, but Menounos was able to do so with the help of her friend Ed Mylett's private plane. "You made her dream come true," Menounos told Mylett during the episode. "She's been so dying to come home. It's been over a year and a half, and she flew home so comfortably."

Both of Menounos's parents were hospitalized for COVID last year, and during that time they also found out that Litsa's tumor had grown. "We got some not some not so great news on Monday, November 23, that my mom's brain tumor was growing," Menounos revealed on Better Together. "We land, and that's when this all started. I'm just going to share that we're in process right now, and we still need prayers. Long story short is that within a few hours, both of my parents were diagnosed with COVID."

Menounos celebrated her mother's birthday last year with a heartfelt post on Instagram celebrating her life. "In my darkest moments fear never let me see this day possible," she wrote. "Faith however would whisper in my ear. I am moved and inspired by your fearlessness and calm throughout this journey. Mom I love you more than words can express. I will fight for you and with you everyday. I pray god gives us many more years so you can see your dream of grandchildren come true. Happy birthday, to many more."