Margot Robbie Reveals Wildest Place She’s Been Intimate During Interview, and the Internet Is Stunned

In a newly resurfaced interview, Margot Robbie revealed the wildest place she’s been intimate, and the Internet is stunned. During a conversation with The Sun in 2016, the actress confessed, the the wildest place she ever made love was “on a jet-ski. A non-moving jet-ski, but in the water.” Robbie has been married to British director Tom Ackerley since 2014, but it was not made clear if the story involved him or a previous partner.

Many social media users have since commented on the story, with one joking, “Margot Robbie Had Sex on a Jet Ski! Happy Monday.”

Videos by PopCulture.com

“So have I…… where’s my story?” someone else quipped, while another Twitter user said, “Good for her.”

Margot Robbie is from Australia mate, it’s the law. pic.twitter.com/yfAcWECDpc — 𝕶𝖎𝕸 (@KimWyles11) August 4, 2019

Robbie is most well-known for her roles in movies like Suicide Squad and The Wolf of Wall Street, but most recently she appears in the new Quentin Tarantino film Once Upon A Time In Hollywood.

The film is a fictional story set in Hollywood, California in the late 1960s, around the same time as the notorious Manson murders. Ahead of the film’s release, Robbie opened up about how she got the role as Sharon Tate, explaining, that she essentially wrote him a fan letter after the release of her Oscar-winning film I, Tonya.

“I wrote him and said, ‘I adore your films, and I would love to work with you in some capacity. Or any capacity,’ ” the actress said.

Coincidentally, he was already considering her for the role of Tate, and invited her to his home to read the script. Robbie took Tarantino up on the offer, and shared that it took her about 4 hours to completely read the script. During that time, Robbie shared that “Tarantino would occasionally pop in to offer her food or a Victoria Bitter, an Australian beer.”

Prior to it’s debut, Tarantino described the film as “a story that takes place in Los Angeles in 1969, at the height of hippy Hollywood. The two lead characters are Rick Dalton, former star of a Western TV series, and his longtime stunt double Cliff Booth. Both are struggling to make it in a Hollywood they don’t recognize anymore. But Rick has a very famous next-door neighbor … Sharon Tate.”

In addition to Robbie, the star-studded cast of the film also features Leonardo DiCaprio, Brad Pitt, Al Pacino, Emile Hirsch, Damian Lewis, Bruce Dern, Dakota Fanning, Scoot McNairy, Lena Dunham, Clifton Collins Jr., Rumer Willis, Dreama Walker, Victoria Pedretti, Zoë Bell, Tim Roth, Michael Madsen, Kurt Russell, Timothy Olyphant, and James Marsden.