Fans Convinced Margot Robbie and Jaime Pressly Are the Same Person

They may originate from opposite sides of the world and have a 13-year age gap, but fans of both Margot Robbie and Jamie Pressly swear the two actresses could be the same person, or at the very least twins.

Jaime Pressly and Margot Robbie in the same frame is the new The Dress pic.twitter.com/HIcMfAH71C — Kyle Buchanan (@kylebuchanan) December 8, 2017

Oh my god it just hit me that Margot Robbie is young Jaime Pressly I feel like my eyes have been opened to the Hotness Matrix. pic.twitter.com/Pm1qSAhZzN — rob stockton (@rcstockton) February 1, 2018

Margot Robbie and Jaime Pressly are not the same person and how did I not know this? Are we sure? — Shannon Healy (@slhealy) February 1, 2018

But like Margot Robbie and Jaime Pressly are the same person just in different lighting right? pic.twitter.com/SDVmYVv5dq — Merald Hatterson (@LeRomeTheLion) February 1, 2018

I confused Jaime Pressly for Margot Robbie and in hindsight I’m surprised I didn’t do that sooner. #karatedog — Retail McSadsack (@chwineka) January 28, 2018

I am convinced that Jaime Pressly and Margot Robbie are twins because I constantly get them confused on movies and television — Kristen Morgan (@Kristentm21) January 26, 2018

I, Tonya is basically just Margot Robbie going full Jaime Pressly, right? — Chris M. (@TheCMee23) January 23, 2018

Despite their similar facial features the two come from very different backgrounds.

Pressly, 40, was born in North Carolina and made her film debut in 1996. She had her first big role in Poison Ivy: The New Seduction in 1997 and went on to star in Joe Dirt and Dead or Alive before hitting her breakout role as Joy Turner in the NBC comedy My Name is Earl, where she won an Emmy Award during the show’s four-year run. She currently stars on the CBS comedy Mom alongside Anna Farris and Allison Janney.

Robbie on the other hand is 13 years younger than Pressly at 27 years-old. She was born in Dalby, Queensland, Australia in 1990 and made her American acting debut with the drama Pan Am back in 2011. She broke out into Hollywood stardom with her role in the 2013 film The Wolf of Wall Street opposite Leonardo DiCaprio and has since starred in Focus, The Big Short, The Legend of Tarzan, Suicide Squad and I, Tonya.

The two have indeed met in real life, proving that they are in fact two different people.

margot robbie & jaime pressly meeting for the first time is giving me annie james and hallie parker meeting at camp walden pic.twitter.com/rzbMSROUIJ — tyler oakley (@tyleroakley) January 31, 2018

