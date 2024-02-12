Marc Maron Reveals Painful Injury During 'WTF' Podcast Episode

Comedian and podcaster Marc Maron is recovering after suffering a painful injury. During an episode of his WTF podcast last month, The Horror of Dolores Roach star, 60, revealed that he broke his foot while working out, only later learning of the severity of his injury as he told fans, "I just hope I don't have to get surgery."

Maron didn't share how exactly he suffered the injury, only revealing that it occurred after he decided to workout, despite initially not planning to. At some point during the workout session, he hurt his foot, but his trainer encouraged him to push through the pain. According to Maron, he later found out that he suffered a fracture in his foot that could require surgery, something he was hoping to avoid.

"The doc at the urgent care was like 'You know, this kind of break could go either way, you might have to dig in there. Might have to cut the foot open.' My biggest fear is getting your foot cut open," Maron said. "I got two big toes that are f-ked. I don't even know why. I don't know if it's arthritis or bone spurs or a bunion, but they've got knobs on the sides of them, and they hurt sometimes, but I'm not, I just won't deal with that, live with it, because I don't want my foot to be cut open, because you never know if that's going to come out right."

Maron, who added, "God, I just hope I don't have to get surgery... More will be revealed, as they say in the recovery racket," told listeners that despite the injury, he's "not in that much pain." He said that it "doesn't really hurt" when he's not walking on it, sharing that he "didn't get any painkillers, relax. Did a little ibuprofen." Maron, who is a recovering addict who previously said that he got sober in 1999, quipped, "a broken foot and I can't get sedentary. I can't get strung out on OxyContin."

The podcaster said among his biggest concerns is the fact that he will be unable to work out five to six times a week. He told listeners, "If my brain atrophies into some sort of like, I'll just get, my brain will get itchy in my head. My being will get itchy and in body, you know, oh my god. I just gotta suck it up. Look, I'm an athlete, right? I'm an athlete, and sometimes there are injuries. You get through it. You heal, and then you come back and you get back into shape. Got to stay in that mindset. So I don't lose my mind."