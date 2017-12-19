‘Man v Food’s Adam Richman Hospitalized for Emergency Surgery

Former Man v. Food star Adam Richman was hospitalized and rushed into emergency surgery following a surfing accident.
Just posting this to explain the images you guys saw of me bandaged up on IG stories – quite a few of you have sent me very sweet and concerned messages, and I wanted to let you know what the deal is: At the very end of my very first surfing lesson, I got hit from behind by another wave. As I was inexperienced enough to know how to handle that, I wiped out. When I did, though I fell flat, and shallow-as my instructor told me, my left palm smacked down on a reef and came up with about 20 or so sea urchin spines in it. Though I cleaned it out, went to a clinic who further cleaned it out, went to a Doctor who did a further cleaning, gave me a tetanus shot and a 10 day course of antibiotics – my fingers only returned to normal for a short time, before blowing up and becoming quite painful. I was fortunate that a doctor friend from college recommended a brilliant hand doctor, who took one look at my hand and said I had to have surgery that very day. They basically opened my whole finger up & got out all the bad stuff. Pretty nasty stuff… I spent the rest of the week in the hospital. Happy to say I am home now and all seems to be well. My sincere thanks to everybody who wished me well and who has inquired about my well-being. You guys are the best, and I will always strive to be worthy of the kindness and love I get from you. Look after your health! It’s the one gift you just can’t do without! Happy, healthy holidays to everybody!
The TV personality, 43, shared a picture of himself in the hospital sporting a bandaged hand and a hospital gown, claiming that he was posting the picture to “explain the images you guys saw of me bandaged up on IG stories.”
According to Richman, he had been learning to surf while on a recent trip to Hawaii when he “got hit from behind by another wave.” After wiping out, another wave pushed him into a coral reef, resulting in him getting around 20 spines from a sea urchin in his left hand.
Despite that he washed the wound out on the beach, went to a clinic to have it cleaned, and saw a doctor who cleaned it, gave him a tetanus shot, and put him on a 10-day course of antibiotics, his fingers still swelled badly. Upon seeing a doctor, he was rushed into surgery, where they “basically opened my whole finger up & got out all the bad stuff.”
Riding my very first wave ever! Exhilarating, exhausting, unforgettable. It’s crazy how the more you try to do it, you can’t, yet when you go with the flow, everything is bliss. Zen on water. Thank you, to my instructor Ivan & his lovely wife who snapped this photo! Paradise Break, #Hawaii 🤙🏼🌊🏄🏻♂️🏝
Earlier in the month, Richman shared a picture of himself surfing, calling the experience “exhilarating, exhausting, unforgettable.”
But it seems like Richman, who had to spend the rest of the week in the hospital, may be skipping out on the waves for a little while longer. Right now, he just wants to say “thanks to everybody who wished me well and who has inquired about my well-being. You guys are the best, and I will always strive to be worthy of the kindness and love I get from you.”