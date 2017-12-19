‘Man v Food’s Adam Richman Hospitalized for Emergency Surgery

Former Man v. Food star Adam Richman was hospitalized and rushed into emergency surgery following a surfing accident.

The TV personality, 43, shared a picture of himself in the hospital sporting a bandaged hand and a hospital gown, claiming that he was posting the picture to “explain the images you guys saw of me bandaged up on IG stories.”

According to Richman, he had been learning to surf while on a recent trip to Hawaii when he “got hit from behind by another wave.” After wiping out, another wave pushed him into a coral reef, resulting in him getting around 20 spines from a sea urchin in his left hand.

Despite that he washed the wound out on the beach, went to a clinic to have it cleaned, and saw a doctor who cleaned it, gave him a tetanus shot, and put him on a 10-day course of antibiotics, his fingers still swelled badly. Upon seeing a doctor, he was rushed into surgery, where they “basically opened my whole finger up & got out all the bad stuff.”

Earlier in the month, Richman shared a picture of himself surfing, calling the experience “exhilarating, exhausting, unforgettable.”

But it seems like Richman, who had to spend the rest of the week in the hospital, may be skipping out on the waves for a little while longer. Right now, he just wants to say “thanks to everybody who wished me well and who has inquired about my well-being. You guys are the best, and I will always strive to be worthy of the kindness and love I get from you.”