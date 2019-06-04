Mama June Gets ‘All Dolled Up’ For We TV Red Carpet

Mama June Shannon was spotted showing off her post-weight-loss body with a stunning red carpet look on Tuesday.

All Dolled up and ready to go to the @wetv Growing up HipHop premiere! A post shared by June Shannon (@mamajuneshannon01) on May 23, 2017 at 3:27pm PDT

The former Here Comes Honey Boo Boo star, who recently lost 300 pounds with a gastric sleeve surgery, was at the premiere of Growing Up Hip Hop Atlanta, a new reality show on WE tv. June chronicled her weight loss journey on WE tv's From Not To Hot, so it's no surprise she was at the red carpet event.

June showcased her size-4 physique to crowd in a red gown with a halter neck. She accessorized the look with black sandal heels, red lipstick, bracelets and rings.

"All Dolled up and ready to go to the @wetv Growing up HipHop premiere!" June said about the outfit in an Instagram post.

By June's side is her 11-year-old daughter, Alana "Honey Boo Boo" Thompson, in a beautiful blue dress. Honey Boo Boo first captured the public eye when she was on Toddlers & Tiaras, so getting "dolled up" for an event is no new feat for her.

After the mother-daughter picture, June showed off what a drastic change her weight loss truly was. She posted a side-by-side collage of her at the original Growing Up Hip-Hop premiere compared to her at the spin-off's premiere.

Felt great to be out last night! Totally love my dress from @inanceskincare A post shared by June Shannon (@mamajuneshannon01) on May 24, 2017 at 10:01am PDT

"Felt great to be out last night! Totally love my dress," she captioned the photo.

This is far from the first time we've seen June show off her newly slim figure. Her previous Instagram post showed her in a Baywatch-inspired swimsuit on the beach.

