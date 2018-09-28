Malia Obama Lip Syncs in New Music Video

Malia Obama made her music video debut in the New Dakotas’ “Walking On Air.” The former First Daughter is seen lip syncing to the group’s new single.

The video’s story has one of the group’s members kicked out, so the remaining members hold an audition for a replacement. During the auditions, Obama shows up, mouthing the words to the song. Later, she is seen playing the harmonica during the song’s harmonica solo.

Although Obama gets a couple of nods from the band, they ultimately chose a different musician. The video ends with the band member not getting to the audition in time to stop the new musician from joining.

The members of the band, Alasdair MacKenzie, Chris Haley, Scott Roberts and Juan Carlos Fernandez del Castillo, are all Harvard undergraduates, just like Obama, notes E! News. They included “Waling On Air” on their Marsh Street EP, which came out back in April.

Obama, 20, began her career at Harvard last year after she chose to take a gap year.

Since her father, former President Barack Obama left office, Obama has been the focus of tabloid attention. She was infamously caught using marijuana last year at the Lollapalooza music festival in Chicago. She is also reportedly dating Rory Farquharson, a British Harvard student who attended Rugby School before heading to the U.S., the Daily Mail reported last year.

In a speech last year, Obama’s father admitted it was difficult to drop her off at Harvard.

“I was proud that I did not cry in front of her, but on the way back, the secret service was looking straight ahead pretending they weren’t hearing me as I sniffled and blew my nose. It was rough,” President Obama said at the Beau Biden Foundation for the Protection of Children in Delaware.

Towards the end of 2016, Malia lived in Peru and Bolivia, and later interned for The Weinstein Company in 2017. Her trip to South America was kept a secret, and not announced until after she returned.

“She was very humble, chatty, spoke Spanish very well. She was mesmerized by the Bolivian landscape,” Gregorio Mamani, one of the guides on her trip, told the New York Times in January 2017. Mamani said Obama had no special privileges, and even performed chores herself.

“In spite of significant political differences with the Obama administration, he accepted the visit, understood the significance of the learning experience and respected Malia’s privacy,” Kathryn Ledebur, a Bolivia expert, said. “It’s really an important precedent.”

