Maksim Chmerkovskiy Updates Fans Following Calf Surgery

Maksim Chmerkovskiy is getting back into dancing shape after the painful calf injury he suffered during rehearsals for season 24 of Dancing With the Stars.

The 37-year-old dancer took to Instagram on Monday to give his fans a peek into some of the intense workouts he has been doing to build up his muscle after the calf surgery he had in March.

Chmerkovskiy shared two workout videos, which show him doing lunges and squats.

“LET’S GO LEGS,” he captioned it. “So close to getting my limbs back to [100 percent]! Love my #kBox4 by @go_exxentric and @timhartwigtrain for loving incorporating it into my program!”

He captioned the other video, “STAYING READY > GETTING READY I will never again be unprepared.”

In addition to the clips, the father of one posted a photo of his impressive back muscles and arms.

Dancing With the Stars returns for its 25th season on Sept. 18. Chmerkovskiy has not confirmed whether or not he will return to the dancing competition.

