Major ‘You’ Star Reveals Engagement

Love Quinn is finding some love of her own.

You star Victoria Pedretti—who played Love Quinn in seasons 2, 3, and 4 of the Netflix thriller—is now engaged to filmmaker Ethan Delorenzo.

“It’s no secret I’m deeply in love or that I’m engaged to Ethan,” she wrote in a now-edited Instagram post. “I tell everyone I meet.” (The post now reads “It’s no secret we are deeply in love and that we are engaged.”)

The post features several photos of Delorenzo and herself, mostly of the two hiking or enjoying each other’s company while surrounded by nature.

Plenty of her Hollywood friends congratulated the two.

“!!!!! Congratulations,” wrote Riverdale star Lili Reinhart. Diana Silvers concurred, and wrote “Incredible.”

Pedretti is known to keep her personal life out of the public eye, a fact that added fuel to the fire after dating rumors swirled around her and her You co-star Dylan Arnold all the way back in 2021.

In an interview from the same year, however, she mentioned that she’s very open to the people who actually know her, but she struggled to get to a point where she could share her feelings with her friends.

“I thought that I was really just a burden for everybody, and that they were just having a hard time tolerating me,” she said. “Living in that space definitely cultivated a lot of behaviors in me that I’ve since let go of in order to survive that space. I was a different person than I am now.”

Pedretti starred as Joe Goldberg’s obsession, eventual wife, and eventual co-parent in You. Along the course of the relationship, Joe discovers she’s had a dark past of her own and the two become rival killers.