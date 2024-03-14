Major Netflix Comedian Welcomes Baby No. 2

Iliza Shlesinger has officially embraced motherhood for the second time as a mother of two. The 40-year-old actress and comedian has welcomed her second child with husband Noah Galuten, reported PEOPLE.

At 9:57 p.m. on Friday, Feb. 23, the couple welcomed their son, Ethan Lyons Galuten. At birth, he weighed 7 pounds, 13 ounces. "I picked Ethan partly because it means 'strong' in Hebrew and also because Ethans are usually pretty good-looking," Shlesinger told PEOPLE.

As part of her announcement in September, the Good on Paper author and leading star shared a cheeky message about revealing her baby's gender and preserving the environment. It begins as a skit about a traditional gender reveal party, as a fictional couple prepares to open a box containing balloons revealing a baby's gender.

Instead, the comedian emerges from the box, exclaiming, "If you didn't know balloons were bad before, it's okay; we all know now. Global warming is such a huge issue, and there's not a lot you can do, but what the least you can do is not release balloons selfishly into the air that come down into our nature and our waterways, killing our marine life."

Shlesinger previously told PEOPLE that when she becomes a mother for the second time, she is "looking forward to being a little less clueless." "But, at the same time, I am looking forward to discovering this brand-new person and see what he's all about!" she added.

In January 2022, Shlesinger and Galuten became parents for the first time when daughter Sierra Mae was born. "We live in Hollywood, and she is the first person I've been excited to meet," Shlesinger told PEOPLE at the time. "Mother and baby are doing beautifully. Dad's back hurts, unrelated to pregnancy."

According to the comedian, she chose the name Sierra because she "wanted a unique name evocative of nature." Regarding her then-second pregnancy announcement, the actress shared that her daughter is "waiting with so many toys!"

A dating app brought Shlesinger and Galuten together in 2016, and within a year, they were engaged. The couple wed in Los Angeles in May 2018.

Shlesinger gained widespread recognition after winning Last Comic Standing Season 6 in 2008. Since then, she has released five Netflix stand-up comedy specials, including War Paint, Confirmed Kills, and Elder Millennial.