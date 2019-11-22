Madonna’s Rarely-Seen Sister Melanie Spotted Amid Madame X Tour as She Joins Her Sibling for a Group Prayer

Madonna’s rarely-seen sister Melanie was recently spotted in a clip shared to the singer’s Instagram account, as the siblings joined together for a group prayer, amid Madonna‘s Madame X Tour. In the clip, Madonna and her team are preparing for a show, and they’ve all gotten together for a pre-show warm-up and prayer. Madonna introduces Melanie, saying, “Ladies and gentlemen, I’m so happy to have in this room right now, in this sprayer circle, and in this audience tonight… my sister Melaine.”

The “Material Girl” singer went on to say, “No one knows better than her what it’s like to survive our toxic and broken family from Michigan… and come out the other end still sane, and not an alcoholic.”

Maddona also introduced Joe Henry, who is Melanie’s “incredibly talented, wonderful, lovely” husband who is an “amazing singer, songwriter, artist, producer, human being.” The singer went on to reveal that she has “written a lot of amazing songs with” Joe.

Earlier this year, around the time her new album Madam X came out, Maddona sat down for a MOJO interview, wherein she opened up about her early musical influences.

“I grew up listening to Edith Piaf, listening to Nina Simone… Those singers really moved me. So did David Bowie… Then studying dance and listening to classical music and studying at the Martha Graham school and hearing all the composers that she worked with,” she said, later adding, “I had a lot of musical influences growing up. My older brothers were really into jazz when I was growing up, so I heard a lot of Charlie Parker and Miles Davis and I can be really moved by all of those people.”

She then went on to speak specifically about the influence that Bowie had on her, revealing that he was the first artist she ever saw in concert.

“I remember just being frozen. Rigid,” she recalled. “Like, staring up at this creature thinking, ‘Oh my God, he’s everything. He’s male and female and beautiful and elegant and poetic and funny and ironic and other-worldly.’ And I recognised myself in him somehow and he gave me license to dream a different future for myself.”

The Madam X tour hits Los Angeles this weekend, and wraps the North American leg of its run on Dec. 22 in Miami, Florida.