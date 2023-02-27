Madonna's Daughter Lourdes Leon Embarrassed After Fashion Show Denial

Madonna's daughter Lourdes Leon and a friend got an unpleasant welcome after attempting to walk into the Marc Jacobs fashion show earlier in the month. A TikTok video captured the 24-year-old being turned away for arriving at the venue after 6 p.m. Thursday. Two years earlier, Leon had been named the face of the spring 2021 campaign for the fashion brand.

In a viral TikTok posted by the account "mickmicknyc," Leon was stopped by security on her way up the stairs as she tried to enter the venue Thursday. According to a voiceover narration at the beginning of the clip, Lourdes arrived exactly on time for the runway show at 6 p.m. A man she arrived with talked for over a minute with the guards, but they were repeatedly informed the event was "closed."Bystanders were heard trying to tell the guards who Leon was as she tried to get into the show. One onlooker asked, "You don't know who she is?" When they repeatedly chanted "Let her in!" in an attempt to gain her admission, Leon was rejected anyway.

NYC-based content creator Mickey Blank (@mickmicknyc) was at the scene and told DailyMail, "I'm used to seeing celebrities coming to NYFW events, but this was my first time seeing a celebrity being denied access. "The whole process took about six minutes. She stepped out of the car with a young man by her side at 5:59 p.m. refusing to pose for a photo and even covering her face (very unusual behavior for NYFW, usually celebrities coming to these events are happy to interact with the photographers). "The guards at the entrance told her they can't let her in but she's welcome to come back to the second show at 7 p.m. At 6:06 she was back in her car leaving the scene. Through all this time waiting outside she didn't once turned her head to the camera." Following Leon's first-show omission, Vogue magazine shared video of her inside the venue on Instagram, presumably at the second show after she was excluded.

The magazine wrote, "For the record, Lola Leon made it to @marcjacobs's spring 2023 show—and thrived along the way, even despite a wardrobe malfunction!" The outlet continued, "In preparation for the front row, we joined @lourdesleon as the style star got ready to head to New York's Park Avenue Armory for an unofficial start to #NewYorkFashionWeek. The result? A 'get the hell away from me' kind of show and collection that fashion fans, including Lola, can't stop talking about." The Marc Jacobs show was held at the historic Park Avenue Armory and featured guests such as Emily Ratajkowski, Nicky Hilton Rothschild, and Ashley Graham.