Mac Miller’s Final Tweets: Rapper Addressed His Tour and Anxiety

In the days leading up to his death from an apparent overdose, rapper Mac Miller expressed his excitement for his upcoming tour and opened up about anxiety.

Miller passed away at the age of 26 on Friday, Sept. 7, according to a report from TMZ, but in the days leading up to his death, the rapper, who previously dated Ariana Grande, was active on social media. Among tweets regarding his upcoming Swimming tour, he also opened up about more personal experiences.

“I just wanna go on tour,” Miller tweeted at 9:29 p.m. on Thursday, Sept. 6, just 19 hours before news of his death first broke.

In a second tweet posted not long after, the 26-year-old again discussed his tour, writing, “go get tickets,” and included the names of his opening acts, Thundercat and J.I.D. He also stated, “I’m bringing a band,” and promised fans that despite the dozens of locations, the show would be “special every night.”

In his most recent Twitter activity, dated Thursday, Sept. 6, Miller retweeted a Vulture article in which he discussed his sudden rise to fame and his anxiety.

“I used to rap super openly about really dark s–,” Miller said in the interview of his music, adding, “because that’s what I was experiencing at the time. That’s fine, that’s good, that’s life. It should be all the emotions.”

As for those days that led to the darker elements of his music, Miller said that he would not necessarily trade them out for an entirely good life full of only good days.

“I really wouldn’t want just happiness,” Miller said. “And I don’t want just sadness either. I don’t want to be depressed. I want to be able to have good days and bad days…I can’t imagine not waking up sometimes and being like, ‘I don’t feel like doing s–.’ And then having days where you wake up and you feel on top of the world.”

Miller was set to kick off his The Swimming Tour on Saturday, Oct. 27 at The Masonic in San Francisco, California. The tour was set to take him across the country, with stops in Atlanta, Orlando, Detroit, Chicago, and more, before eventually coming to a close on Dec. 9 at PNE Forum in Vancouver, British Columbia.