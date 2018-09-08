Amanda Bynes Posts Rare Tweet in Memory of Mac Miller

Amanda Bynes posted a rare tweet Friday night to share a memory with Mac Miller, who died from an apparent overdose earlier in the day.

I only got to know you a little bit, but you were such a sweet guy. Rest in Peace Mac. pic.twitter.com/DgwJuKiX3W — amanda bynes (@amandabynes) September 8, 2018

“I only got to know you a little bit, but you were such a sweet guy. Rest in Peace Mac,” the former Nickelodeon star wrote.

Videos by PopCulture.com

Bynes also included a screenshot of an old Twitter exchange between the two.

“[Amanda Bynes] Follow me, I’ll take you to the promised land baby girl,” Miller wrote.

“[Mac Miller] You should come with me everywhere,” Bynes replied.

The exchange dates to 2013, during a difficult period of Bynes’ life and when she was posting concerning tweets. At one point, she said she wanted rapper Drake to “murder my vagina.” As E! News reported at the time, Miller jumped in, tweeting, “@AmandaBynes please murder my vagina.”

Bynes sent a raunchy reply that read, “@MacMiller hop on my d–.”

Today, Bynes, 32, rarely tweets. Her tribute to Miller was her first tweet since Tuesday, when she shared a new photo with Hairspray producer Neil Meron. That message was her first since Feb. 10, when she shared a photo of a dinner with friends.

Dinner with friends at Girasol💋 pic.twitter.com/1XM413gNQ1 — amanda bynes (@amandabynes) February 10, 2018

The photos show how well Bynes has recovered from her well-publicized struggles with mental health in 2012. She has been under conservatorship since 2014, and will continue to be through 2020. Although Bynes now has control over her finances, her mother, Lynn, will still handle decisions about her health and medical issues.

Miller died on Friday from an apparent drug overdose. The 26-year-old was found in dead at his home in the San Fernando Valley in California. Bynes was just one of the many celebrities who paid tribute to Miller.

“God f– dammit. You were such an incredible person,” rapper Post Malone tweeted. “You changed so many lives. Had so much love in your heart. You inspired me throughout highschool, and I wouldn’t be where I was today without you. Never a more kind and sincere and beautiful person. I f– love you mac.”

“I dont know what to say Mac Miller took me on my second tour ever. But beyond helping me launch my career he was one of the sweetest guys I ever knew,” Chance The Rapper tweeted. “Great man. I loved him for real. Im completely broken. God bless him.”

Photo credit: Getty Images