Lynda Carter's Husband Robert A. Altman Dead at 73

✖

Wonder Woman actress Lynda Carter is mourning the loss of her husband, Robert A. Altman. Altman, the CEO and chairman of the video game holding company ZeniMax Media, died last week at the age of 73. According to The Hollywood Reporter, Altman passed away on Feb. 3 at a Baltimore hospital of complications from a medical procedure. News of his death was shared in an emotional post from Carter Wednesday that included a series of images from their decades-long relationship.

In the post, the actress announced that "one week ago, my beloved husband Robert A. Altman passed away." She called Altman "the love of my life" and said "he always will be." The couple married in 1984 and welcomed two children – Jessica and James. Carter said their "37 years of marriage were an extraordinary gift" and they "shared the passion I hope everyone is lucky enough to experience in their lifetime. We protected each other and were each other's champions always."

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Lynda Carter Official (@reallyndacarter)

Speaking of their children, whom Carter called "the greatest joy of Robert's [life]," the former Miss World USA said she sees "so much of Robert in them, and I know he lives on through them." She added that she and her husband "have always been grateful for the two beautiful lives we created together" before going on to share a message with fans who have surrounded her family with love and support following Altman’s death. She said she and her children "especially love hearing about the times you met Robert at concerts or through his work in the gaming world. He loved meeting you and hearing your stories." She ended her tribute with an emotional message to her late husband.

"You are the most honorable person that I have ever had the privilege to know. And I got to be your wife and the mother of your children. Thank you for giving me all the love in my life," she wrote. "Nothing could prepare our family for this moment, but we will do our best to follow our dreams and honor the legacy you’ve left behind. I will love you always and forever."

In 1999, Altman founded Rockville, Maryland-based ZeniMax Media with Bethesda Softworks' founder Christopher Weaver, the company later going on to develop numerous video game properties, including Doom, Quake, Rage, Dishonored, Prey, Wolfenstein and The Elder Scrolls. In a statement, Bethesda called Altman "a true visionary, friend and believer in the spirit of people and the power of what they could accomplish together." Altman's son, meanwhile, wrote in a letter that his father's death was “untimely.”