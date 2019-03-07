Luke Perry’s Son Jack Comforted by Father’s Friends, Fans After Emotional Post

Following Luke Perry‘s son’s first statement following his father’s death, hundreds of friends and fans comforted the 21-year-old by commenting on his post.

Jack Perry broke his silence Wednesday afternoon when he shared a touching tribute to his late father.

Videos by PopCulture.com

“He was a lot of things to a lot of people. To me, he was always Dad,” Jack, who wrestles professionally under the name Jungle Boy, wrote. “He loved and supported me in everything, and inspired me to be the best that I could possibly be.”

“I’ve learned so much from you, and my heart is broken thinking about everything you won’t be here for,” he continued. “I’ll miss you every day that I walk this earth. I’ll do whatever I can to carry on your legacy and make you proud. I love you Dad.”

Friends, family and fans immediately comforted Jack in the comments. Luke Perry’s Beverly Hills, 90210 co-star, who has also shared several emotional tributes to the actor, left a red heart emoji in the comments section. Actor David Arquette did the same.

Wrestler Brian Cage Button wrote, “So sorry my man. Devastating news and don’t know how to imagine the feeling you’re going through. But I’m sure you will make him very proud.”

Wrestler Brandi Rhodes left several heart emojis.

Jack’s sister, 18-year-old Sophie Perry, sent three yellow heart emojis and wrote, “You’re [sic] head was very large and he loves you very much.”

One fan wrote that Perry “left a sea of broken hearts.”

“I’m so sorry you lost your dad, an obviously incredible, deeply loving and loved man. Sending you healing and love,” they wrote.

Sophie had also shared a touching tribute to Perry earlier in the week, revealing that she rushed home to Los Angeles from Africa when he suffered a stroke last Wednesday.

“A lot has happened in this past week for me,” Sophie wrote on Instagram. “Everything is happening so fast. I made it back from Malawi just in time to be here with my family, And in the past 24 hours I have received an overwhelming amount of love and support.”

“I cannot individually respond to the hundreds of beautiful and heartfelt messages, but I see them, and appreciate you all for sending positivity to my family and I,” she went on. “I’m not really sure what to say or do in this situation, it’s something you aren’t ever given a lesson on how to handle, especially when it’s all happening in the public eye. So [bear] with me and know that I am grateful for all the love. Just, being grateful quietly.”

As previously reported, Perry died Monday after suffering a “massive stroke” five days earlier. He was 52. His publicist confirmed that he was surrounded by Jack, Sophie, his fiancée, ex-wife and siblings at the time of his death.

“The family appreciates the outpouring of support and prayers that have been extended to Luke from around the world, and respectfully request privacy in this time of great mourning,” Perry’s publicist said in a statement on Monday. “No further details will be released at this time.”