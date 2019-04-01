Luke Perry to Be Honored With Private Memorial Service

It’s been announced that late actor Luke Perry will be honored with a private Hollywood memorial service.

According to Us Weekly, a source close to the situation revealed that the memorial will be held at the WB Studios, and will be for family, co-stars, and close friends of the Perry.

“Invitations to the private memorial service have been sent out,” the insider confirmed. “Cast and crew members from Beverly Hills, 90210 [and] Riverdale have been invited. The service will be at the Warner Bros. Studios [in Hollywood].”

“Please join the Perry family as we remember and celebrate the extraordinary life of Luke Perry,” the invitation, which features a photo of the 90210 star with his dogs, also states. According to the source, additional details will be provided to invitees up RSVP.

Since his passing in March, many of Perry’s former 90210 co-stars and friends have shared their own personal memorial messages of the star.

“It’s taken me a couple of days to figure out how to write this… My dear friend of 29 years, Luke Perry, was one of those truly special people who really cared… Luke was not only a star, he was an incredibly bright light that was extinguished far too soon… and that is why I, and so many others, are in so much pain today,” Jason Priestley wrote in an Instagram message.

“If you had the good fortune to know Luke, or to have ever crossed his path, I know you are sad today as well… the candle that burns twice as bright only burns for half as long… you burned oh, so brightly Luke… Goodnight Sweet Prince,” he added

Tiffani Thiessen took to Instagram as well, to share her feelings over Perry’s tragic death.

“My heart has been weighing heavy. The loss of a man who started as my co-star but quickly became my friend,” she wrote. “He welcomed me on my very first day of [90210] with open arms. A day that was not an easy one for me. I was coming in to a show, a family really, that had been together for over 4 years. But this man took me under his wing and made me feel at home. Made me feel like I belonged in his TV family.”

“He was sincere, sweet, warm, kind, professional and funny as all heck. And most of all, the definition of a gentleman. Luke, our world has a hole in it now that you aren’t here. But heaven definitely gained you as an angel,” she continued.

Perry was 52 years old at the time of his death.