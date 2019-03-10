Luke Perry’s Fiancee Wendy Madison Bauer Remembers ‘Extraordinary Man’ in First Statement Since His Death

Luke Perry’s fiancée is speaking out after the death of her big love.

Bauer shared sweet words about the Riverdale star and shared her gratitude to fans and loved ones for their support following his sudden passing Monday at the age of 52.

Videos by PopCulture.com

“I want to express my gratitude to everyone for the outpouring of love and support. The countless, heart warming stories of Luke’s generosity and kindness have been a great source of solace during this difficult time,” she told E! News in a statement. “The past 11 1/2 years with Luke were the happiest years of my life, and I am grateful to have had that time with him. I also want to thank his children, family, and friends for their love and support.”

Bauer added: “We have found comfort in one another and in the knowledge that our lives were touched by an extraordinary man. He will be dearly missed.”

Perry’s fiancée joined his ex-wife Minnie Sharp, mother Ann Bennett, step-father Steve Bennett, brother Tom Perry, sister Amy Coder and children Sophie and Jack were all by the actor’s side when passed away following a massive stroke.

The outlet reports Bauer is a marriage and family therapist based in Beverly Hills, also focusing on grief counseling.

Bauer’s statement comes a few days since both of Perry’s children broke their own silence on his death on social media.

“A lot has happened in this past week for me,” Sophie wrote on Instagram Tuesday, along with heartwarming photos with the late actor. “Everything is happening so fast. I made it back from Malawi just in time to be here with my family, And in the past 24 hours I have received an overwhelming amount of love and support.”

“I cannot individually respond to the hundreds of beautiful and heartfelt messages, but I see them, and appreciate you all for sending positivity to my family and I,” she added. “I’m not really sure what to say or do in this situation, it’s something you aren’t ever given a lesson on how to handle, especially when it’s all happening in the public eye. So [bear] with me and know that I am grateful for all the love. Just, being grateful quietly.”

Jack shared his own tribute to her late father, along with a throwback shot of himself with Perry and a wrestling photo.

“He was a lot of things to a lot of people. To me, he was always Dad,” Jack wrote in the caption. “He loved supported me in everything, and inspired me to be the best that I could possibly be.”

“I’ve learned so much from you, and my heart is broken thinking about everything you won’t be here for,” Jack added. “I’ll miss you every day that I walk this earth.”

“I’ll do whatever I can to carry on your legacy and make you proud,” he said, ending the post with a sweet, “I love you Dad.”

Photo credit: Getty Images / WireImage