Luke Perry Documentary ‘In His Own Words’ Airing Sunday

A new documentary titled Luke Perry In His Own Words will debut on Sunday night, commemorating the late actor’s life.

Perry was a cultural icon for his work across genres in TV and movies. His untimely death earlier this month shocked fans across the world, and now they will have a new retrospective to look back on his life and accomplishments. Luke Perry In His Own Words was produced by REELZ, and will premiere on Sunday, March 17 at 9 p.m. ET on cable channel.

The documentary feature will examine Perry’s career, starting from his years as a teen idol and 1990s heartthrob starring on Beverly Hills, 90210 and other shows at the time. It will also look back on his time in the tabloids, when Perry was an inescapable celebrity presence that everyone was wondering about.

The documentary will also include interviews and testimonials from Perry’s close friends, co-stars and associates. They will share their memories and reflections on Perry’s life, as many did on social media after he passed.

The story does not stop there, of course. Perry lived a full life of diverse work on screen, philanthropy and raising a family. The documentary will look at all of that, right up to the actor’s tragic passing.

Perry suffered a “massive” stroke on Feb. 27 in his home in Los Angeles, California. He was rushed to the hospital, but suffered another stroke in the following days. His family opted to take him off of life support and he died from complications on March 4. He was just 52 years old.

Perry is survived by two children — 21-year-old Jack Perry and 18-year-old Sophie Perry. They were the sole benefactors of his will, which he wrote after undergoing a colonoscopy in 2015 that revealed pre-cancerous growths.

Perry also leaves behind an ex-wife, Rachel “Minnie” Sharp, and a fiance, Wendy Madison Bauer. His family includes a brother, Tom Perry, Sister, Amy Codern, mother Ann Bennett and step-father Steve Bennett. They were all reportedly with him when he passed.

Fans have already mourned Perry, as he continues to appear in new episodes of Riverdale. This week, the show marked F.P. Jones’ (Skeet Ulrich) 50th birthday party, and Fred Andrews (Perry) delivered some advice that seemed oddly prescient following his death.

“F.P. Jones, as I live and breathe,” Fred said, hugging his friend. “You don’t get too many nights like this, you gotta soak it up.”

Perry has a few more episodes ahead on the show. In the meantime, fans can tune in to see Luke Perry In His Own Words on Sunday, March 17 at 9 p.m. ET on REELZ.