Luke Perry’s Daughter Sophie Claps Back After Being Shamed for Racy 'Faux Lesbian Kissing' Photo

Luke Perry's daughter, Sophie Perry, is pushing back against her critics. After she took to her Instagram account on Sunday, July 21 with a "faux lesbian kissing" photo, comments flooded in slamming the image as "disturbing," though Sophie was quick to clapback at the naysayers.

View this post on Instagram “Faux lesbian kissing hasn’t been taboo since 1994” -CB❤️ A post shared by Sophie Perry (@lemonperry) on Jul 20, 2019 at 10:06am PDT

"Can't do this anymore, disturbing," one person commented on the post. "Enjoy life!"

Sophie was quick to respond, writing, "tionana!"

"JUST UNFOLLOWED," added a second. "can't believe you'd post something like this Sophie think of the kids !!!!"

In response, Sophie jokingly wrote, "rip the kiddos."

"What would Luke think?" another person wrote, referencing the late Riverdale actor.

"Probably that it's great that I love my friends and they love me and we're confident enough in that to not care who passes judgement," Sophie commented. "If you really are curious his take on this, you can look into his friendship with Alexis Arquette. He's been quoting as saying 'I love lex and lex loved me and that's all that really matters'"

Sophie's words even prompted an apology from her critic, who responded with, "I'd like to sincerely apologize for my stupid and insensitive remark. I was extremely inebriated last night and at the time I thought I was being clever. Looking back I see how douchey it was. I really liked your Dad's work and was a fan. I am truly sorry for your loss. You seem like a really cool person. Again I am truly sorry."

Unfortunately, this is not the first time that Sophie has had to deal with critics. Following her father's death in March of a stroke at the age of 52, some criticized Sophie for the way in which she was going through the grieving process.

"YES I am hurt and sad and crying and beside myself with what happened to my dad. It's the worst thing to ever happen in my life. And I am torn the f– up over it," she wrote in part in response to the trolls. "But I'm not going to sit in my room and cry day in and day out until the internet has deemed it appropriate for me to do otherwise. And if you knew my dad you would know he wouldn't want me to. So you shouldn't either."

Sophie, who had been in Malawi on mission work at the time, added that "those of you shaming me for my language and my wardrobe and most disgustingly, my grieving process, do us both the favor and just unfollow. It's a waste of both of [our] time."