Luke Perry’s ‘Buffy the Vampire Slayer’ Co-Star Kristy Swanson Shares ‘Special’ Candid Shot of Actor

Kristy Swanson, Luke Perry‘s co-star in the 1992 Buffy The Vampire Slayer movie, remembered the late Beverly Hills, 90210 actor in a pair of emotional Instagram posts with black and white photos from the set.

“I abruptly woke at 4:30am thinking about you Luke & I couldn’t go back to sleep, then 5 hours later I hear you are gone,” Swanson wrote on Monday, the day Perry died, alongside a photo of the two together. “The tears won’t stop & they never ever will. You were that guy, that forever friend, we always had each others back & I will always remember you this way…”

Swanson later shared a candid behind-the-scenes photo on Thursday.

“For [Throwback Thursday]…a special candid still I found of [Luke Perry] hanging out by camera on the set of [Buffy The Vampire Slayer],” Swanson wrote. “As much as [20th Century Fox] didn’t want him to wear that [Soul Patch], he didn’t care. He loved it and wore it proudly!

Swanson added the hashtags “Pike,” referring to Perry’s character from the film, and “Forever,” plus a praying hands emoji.

Swanson starred as the title character in the 1992 film, which was written by Joss Whedon, who later created the hit Sarah Michelle Gellar-starring series of the same name. Perry starred as Oliver Pike, Buffy’s love interest and friend.

After Perry’s death, Whedon shared an anecdote from the day her first met Perry.

“The first time I met Luke Perry we talked about what kind of movie we wanted Buffy to be. I asked if he’d ever seen Near Dark and he gave me a look of HOW DARE YOU SIR and I knew we’d get along,” Whedon wrote. “Funny, committed, and always gracious. He shouldn’t be gone.”

Perry died Monday after suffering a stroke last week at age 52. The beloved actor was best known for playing Dylan McKay on Beverly Hills, 90210 in the 1990s and Fred Andrews, Archie’s father, on The CW’s Riverdale. Production on Riverdale was put on hold and all remaining episodes have been dedicated to his memory.

“Actor Luke Perry, 52, passed away today after suffering a massive stroke. He was surrounded by his children Jack and Sophia, fiancé [sic] Wendy Madison Bauer, ex-wife Minnie Sharp, mother Ann Bennett, step-father Steve Bennett, brother Tom Perry, sister Amy Coder, and other close family and friends,” Perry’s publicist said in a statement Monday.

“The family appreciates the outpouring of support and prayers that have been extended to Luke from around the world, and respectfully request privacy in this time of great mourning,” the statement continued. “No further details will be released at this time.”

