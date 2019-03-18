Luke Perry’s ‘90210’ Co-Star Brian Austin Green Texted Him Message After His Death

Luke Perry’s 90210 co-star Brian Austin Green recently revealed that he texted his late friend a message after his death.

In a recent episode of his podcast — titled …with Brian Austin Green — the actor opened up about Perry’s death saying, “Luke was a special guy. I’m still mourning over it, so there’s a part of me that’s kind of shocked that I’m speaking about Luke this way. We all knew that at some point we’d have to deal with losing cast members and friends, but not this soon. Not at 52. Not in such an abrupt way.”

He then went on to reveal, “I texted him after he passed, knowing obviously that he can’t text me back but on some level, hoping that he would text me back, or that he was out there somewhere. And I know he is. I know he’s looking down and I know he’s smiling.”

Perry passed away earlier this month, after suffering a massive stroke in February. Green is not the first of Perry’s 90210 co-stars to memorialize the fallen star, as many of them have come out to share messages in the wake of Perry’s passing.

Jason Priestley recently took to Instagram to share his feelings on Perry’ tragic death, writing, “It’s taken me a couple of days to figure out how to write this… My dear friend of 29 years, Luke Perry, was one of those truly special people who really cared… Luke was not only a star, he was an incredibly bright light that was extinguished far too soon… and that is why I, and so many others, are in so much pain today.”

“If you had the good fortune to know Luke, or to have ever crossed his path, I know you are sad today as well… the candle that burns twice as bright only burns for half as long… you burned oh, so brightly Luke… Goodnight Sweet Prince,” he added

Tiffani Thiessen also took to Instagram to express her sorrow over Perry’s death.

“My heart has been weighing heavy. The loss of a man who started as my co-star but quickly became my friend,” she wrote. “He welcomed me on my very first day of [90210] with open arms. A day that was not an easy one for me. I was coming in to a show, a family really, that had been together for over 4 years. But this man took me under his wing and made me feel at home. Made me feel like I belonged in his TV family.”

“He was sincere, sweet, warm, kind, professional and funny as all heck. And most of all, the definition of a gentleman. Luke, our world has a hole in it now that you aren’t here. But heaven definitely gained you as an angel,” she continued.

Perry was 52 at the time of his death.