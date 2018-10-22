‘Luke Cage’ Star Mike Colter Welcomes Second Child the Same Week as Show’s Cancellation

Despite Netflix’s decision to cancel Luke Cage after just two seasons, star Mike Colter has plenty to celebrate.

The Luke Cage actor, 42, and his wife, Netflix executive Iva Colter, welcomed their second child together, the actor announced on his Instagram account on Sunday.

“Luke Cage represented something more than just entertainment. @MarvelsLukeCage added to our social commentary and made viewers think by challenging the norm and putting out a character that reflected the everyday hero, one with flaws, strengths and everything in between,” the actor, who has also starred in Jessica Jones and The Defenders, captioned of the sleeping newborn.

“I am forever grateful to Marvel and Netflix for letting me portray such a prolific character, and thank the amazing fans. As one door closes, another has opened, with the birth of my 2nd daughter. Born this week,” he continued. “A lot of great memories. Time to make more. Always forward, forward always.”

The couple, who met in graduate school at Rutgers University in New Jersey, announced in June that they were expecting.

“We are feeling happy but a bit nervous as well. It’s a new member of the family,” Colter, who also shares 3-year-old Naiella with Iva, said at the time. “While it will shift focus for us again, Niles will probably be affected the most, so we are making she sure feels comfortable and excited with the change.”

The announcement of the little girl’s arrival comes on the heels of Netflix’s announcement that it would not be moving forward with another season of popular series Luke Cage, in which Colter plays the title character.

“Unfortunately, Marvel’s Luke Cage will not return for a third season,” Marvel said in a statement to Deadline on Sunday. “Everyone at Marvel Television and Netflix is grateful to the dedicated showrunner, writers, cast and crew who brought Harlem’s Hero to life for the past two seasons, and to all the fans who have supported the series.”

News of the announcement came as a shock to fans, as it had been widely reported that the Netflix/Marvel series would be granted a third season, with Deadline reporting just days prior that it was expected to be renewed “any day now.” During the Television Critics Association Press Tour in July, Netflix Vice President of Original Content Cindy Holland said that while the series had not yet been renewed, the series’ writers were already working on the third season.

In the wake of the cancellation, caused by reported “creative differences,” a petition has been launched in an attempt to bring the series back.