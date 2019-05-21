Lori Loughlin’s Daughter Olivia Jade Reportedly Wants to Go Back to USC Despite College Admissions Scandal

Lori Loughlin’s daughter, Olivia Jade Giannulli is reportedly ready to return to the University of Southern California after her academic status was put on “hold” in response to an alleged admissions scandal. The YouTuber is allegedly pleading with the school to allow her back, Us Weekly reported.

Giannulli, 19, “wants to go back to USC,” a source said. She hasn’t currently gotten the boot from the university, and is said to be begging to get back in.

Videos by PopCulture.com

“Olivia Jade wants to go back to USC,” the source said. “She didn’t get officially kicked out and she is begging the school to let her back in.”

It’s unlikely, however, that she’ll get the chance to return and resume classes, Us Weekly revealed. According to another source, that might actually be fine with Giannulli. The insider alleged that she knows her chances of getting back in are slim, and hopes word of that will spread to the public, along with reports about how interested she is in coming back.

“She knows they won’t let her in, so she’s hoping this info gets out,” the source said. “She wants to come out looking like she’s changed, learned life lessons and is growing as a person, so she for sure wants people to think she is interested in her education.”

Giannulli, along with her sister Bella Giannulli, has been on academic hold since April 2019 when news broke that Loughlin, 54, and husband Mossimo Giannuli were allegedly involved in an admissions scandal dubbed Operation Varsity Blues.

Loughlin and Mossimo were arrested in March after they were indicted in the scam. They were accused of paying $500,000 for Olivia Jade and Bella, 20, to be represented as recruits on the USC crew team in order to facilitate their admission into the school. Neither ever participated in the sport.

Both pleaded not guilty to charges of fraud and money laundering in court on April 15. They face as much as 40 years in prison if they’re convicted.

“USC has placed holds on the accounts of students who may be associated with the alleged admissions scheme,” the college revealed in a statement. “This prevents the students from registering for classes (until they have agreed to participated in the review of their case), withdrawing from the university, or acquiring transcripts while their cases are under review.”

The university listed a number of factors that could result in their full dismissal from the school, including “plea deals by parents.”

“Following these case-by-case reviews, we will take the proper action related to each student’s status, up to revoking admission or expulsion,” USC said.

Amid the news, YouTube videos of Olivia Jade alleging that she hates school, filmed in February 2018, surfaced online.

“I don’t want to wake up. I don’t want to go to school. I hate school,” she said in the video. “My school is super chill and cool and nice to me about working. And they’re super supportive with my job and stuff. I like my school, I just don’t like school in general.”