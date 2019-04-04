Lori Loughlin’s Daughter Olivia Jade Revealed She Attended College to Avoid ‘Weird FOMO’

Lori Loughlin and her husband, Mossimo Giannulli, were recently indicted in the recent college admissions scandal for allegedly paying $500,000 to have their two daughters designated as rowing recruits to help get them into the University of Southern California. As a result, their younger daughter, influencer Olivia Jade, lost several brand partnerships and has been reportedly blaming her parents for ruining her career.

The 19-year-old had previously been outspoken about the fact that she wasn’t exactly raring to attend college, and in a recent interview on the Zach Sang Show podcast, Olivia noted that one of the major reasons she decided to go to school was to avoid feeling like she was missing out on something.

“A lot of my friends didn’t finish high school or go to college just because they were so focused on [having YouTube careers], which I also think is really great, but I feel like I would have had weird FOMO not going to college if all my best friends from high school went and were, like, texting me, telling me how it was, all the parties, schoolwork, everything,” Olivia explained during the March sit-down. “I would be like, ‘What am I missing out on?’”

During that same interview, Olivia also said that her parents “really wanted” her to go to college when asked why she attended university despite her burgeoning success as an influencer.

“I’m so happy they made me go,” she said, before correcting, “That sounds so terrible — they didn’t make me. My sister goes to the same school and we’re pretty much inseparable, so it was nice following in her footsteps a little bit.”

The teen added that it’s “cool to create content from a whole different side of things in school.”

Olivia began making YouTube videos when she was 14 and now boasts 1.9 million subscribers on the platform and 1.3 million followers on Instagram. She had previously been criticized after an August 2018 YouTube video in which she said, “I don’t know how much of school I’m going to attend but will talk to my deans and everyone,” referencing her busy schedule.

Olivia added that she was excited about the “experience of game days” and “partying,” before saying, “I don’t really care about school, as you guys know.”

Following backlash, she posted another video in which she apologized for her statement and said that she was “grateful” for the opportunity to attend college.

After the scandal, a source told Us Weekly that Olivia “has withdrawn physically” from USC due to fear of bullying, though she is still technically enrolled in the school.

“[Olivia] was passionate about her career, and now everything she built has imploded before her eyes,” another source said. “She feels they ruined everything.”

