Lori Loughlin Reportedly Regrets Not Guilty Plea Amid College Admissions Scandal

Lori Loughlin is reportedly feeling very alone, and may be regretting her and husband Mossimo Giannulli‘s not guilty plea amid the college admissions scandal. The pair is one of many parents who were caught paying bribes in a nationwide scheme to secure spots in top universities for their children.

The Fuller House alum and her husband are accused of paying $500,000 in bribes to get daughters Olivia, 19 and Bella, 20, into the University of Southern California as recruits for the rowing team, despite them not actually participating in the sport.

After pleading not guilty to the charges, the couple was hit with an additional money laundering scheme that alone could get them a maximum sentence of 20 years in prison.

“While a few friends have stuck by her side, many others have cut her off,” a source told Entertainment Tonight. “She still feels it’s a huge misunderstanding, but seeing others be sentenced has scared her.”

“She is watching the reduced sentences of those who have taken plea deals, and wondering each day if she’s made the wrong decision,” the source added of Loughlin and Giannulli reportedly rejecting an initial plea deal.

The insider added that Loughlin is struggling to wait and see how the legal process will unfold.

“She is trying to live a normal everyday life and to take this time to stay strong but it isn’t easy. Lori doesn’t have the support she once had. She is feeling a ‘fall from grace’ having had a persona as a wholesome mom and now being seen as a pariah,” the source continued. “People keep giving Lori a hard time for being out and about and looking carefree, but she realizes that she might end up in prison and this might just be her last months of freedom for some time.”

The new report comes after another report claimed Loughlin still believed she “doesn’t deserve” prison for her part in the scandal.

“This has been such a tough time for her, she has had good days and bad but right now the reality that she is facing jail becomes more real,” the source added.

Meanwhile, the insider revealed Loughlin’s daughter Olivia is back together with her boyfriend, Jackson Guthy, after their brief split in May.

“Olivia is seeking support from her friends,” the source says of the YouTube star. “She and her boyfriend have reconciled for the time and spending time with him helps to separate her from the situation.”

As for her relationship with her mom, Olivia is reportedly still struggling to forgive Loughlin for the massive toll the scandal took on her career.

“Olivia is having a very hard time dealing with this, and for the most part, she’s cut herself off from her mother and is going out and partying a lot,” the source said. “She feels she hasn’t been a part of any wrongdoing and feels tricked by her parents into going to a school that wasn’t even her top choice. Right now she wants to prove she can do it on her own, and she thinks going back to school will help renew her image.”

“[But] Lori and Bella have remained incredibly close throughout and have been a wonderful support to one another,” the source added of Loughlin’s older daughter. “Their closest friends feel it’s been devastating to watch the effects this situation has had on their family and their relationships. They fear if their plan doesn’t work in court, it will break them up even more.”