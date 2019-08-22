Lori Loughlin Reportedly ‘Obsessing Over Every Detail’ of College Admissions Scandal

Lori Loughlin is days away from her court date in regards to her alleged involvement in the college admissions scandal, and the actress is reportedly doing all the research she can in preparation.

“Lori is obsessing over every detail of the case,” a legal source told PEOPLE. “She’s not working, she’s not doing anything. She’s just reading the files again and again.”

Videos by PopCulture.com

“The family was told to remove their Google alerts and to stop searching their names because it’s not good for them to see what’s being said,” the source continued. “But this is a full-time concern of hers.”

Loughlin and her husband, Mossimo Giannulli, were accused of paying $500,000 to a fake charity set up by William “Rick” Singer in order to get their two daughters, Olivia Jade Giannulli and Isabella Rose Giannulli, into the University of Southern California by designating the girls as crew recruits when neither of them actually rowed crew.

They were arrested and released on bond after the scheme was revealed and both have since been charged with conspiracy to commit money laundering and conspiracy to commit mail fraud. The duo is facing a maximum of 40 years in prison.

According to another insider, Loughlin believed that her alleged payment was akin to donating money to a school for a scholarship or building.

“She honestly didn’t think what she was doing was any different than donating money for a library or athletic field,” a source told PEOPLE. “That’s the crux of why she pleaded not guilty.”

“Lori is remorseful, and she has definite regrets,” the insider added. “She’s embarrassed and hurt, and she knows that her reputation has been ruined for life. But she also believes the allegations against her aren’t true.”

Loughlin and Giannulli declined a plea deal and are expected to waive their rights to separate attorneys during their Aug. 27 court date as they are being represented by attorneys from the same law firm. Nearly 50 people were indicted in the case including parents, coaches and exam proctors and 14 defendants agreed to plead guilty in April when they were allowed to do so. Loughlin and her husband pleaded not guilty.

According to PEOPLE‘s source, Loughlin is keeping a close eye on all aspects of the case, keeping “meticulous records” on everything as she’s in “constant communication” with her legal team.

“She wants to know who is getting what punishment and how their cases differ from hers,” the source said.

Photo Credit: Getty / Rich Fury