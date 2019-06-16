Lori Loughlin ‘Keeping Things Normal’ With ‘Family’ Father’s Day Amid College Admissions Scandal

Lori Loughlin and her husband, designer Mossimo Giannulli, are reportedly trying to have a “normal” Father’s Day, despite the consequences of their alleged role in the college admissions scandal hovering over them.

“They are celebrating Father’s Day as a family,” an insider told PEOPLE Sunday, adding the two are “trying to keep things normal.”

“It’s just a strange situation when you are used to working, and all you do instead is focus on court dates and your legal defense. It’s not the happiest situation,” the source added.

PEOPLE‘s source reports the couple is spending most of their time in Newport Beach, California to avoid attracting any extra attention. Giannulli, 56, grew up in the city.

Loughin “seems okay,” according to the source. “She is a very positive person. Her life doesn’t seem as chaotic as when the college scandal first broke.”

Daughters Olivia Jade Giannulli, 19, and Isabella Rose Giannulli, 20, are “doing well too” and spending most of the summer with their friends, the insider said.

Back in March, Loughlin and Giannulli were among the dozens of parents charged for allegedly taking part in a college bribery scandal. According to prosecutors, the two paid $500,000 in bribes to have Olivia and Isabella designated crew recruits, even though they did not participate in the sport, to get into the University of Southern California. Prosecutors also found evidence that allegedly shows Olivia struggled to fill out college applications, so someone was hired to fill it out for her.

While fellow actress Felicity Huffman agreed to plead guilty to her charges in the scandal, Loughlin and Giannulli were among the parents who pleaded not guilty in April. Attorneys for the couple and other defendants had a court hearing earlier this month, but Loughlin’s next court date is not until Oct. 2.

One source close to the Full House actress said the wait has been painful for Loughlin.

“People who are not in the legal field often don’t understand how long these things take. Lori and Mossimo are seeing firsthand that court cases move slowly,” the source told PEOPLE. “They’re having to come to terms with the fact that this isn’t going away anytime soon. This will be over their heads all summer long, and it could still be pending during the holidays. At this point, they have to get used to the new normal.”

The scandal reportedly caused a rift between Loughlin and her daughter Olivia, who was a popular beauty blogger on Instagram before the scandal exploded. She lost deals with advertisers and was reportedly mocked at school after her parents were indicted. She reportedly moved out of her parents’ Bel-Air mansion.

Loughlin’s career has also been hurt by the scandal. She will not appear in the final season of Netflix’s Fuller House and was written out of Hallmark Channel’s When Calls the Heart.

