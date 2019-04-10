Lori Loughlin and Husband Mossimo Giannulli: Here’s Their Net Worth

Lori Loughlin and her husband Mossimo Giannulli are a very wealthy couple, with a combined net worth that is well into the double digits.

According to Cheet Sheet, Loughlin has a net worth of about $8 million, which she has earned through her many years as an actress on shows like Full House and frequent work with the Hallmark Channel.

Giannulli, on the other hand, is valued at quite a lot more, due to being a fashion mogul who founded the Mossimo clothing and apparel brand.

Celebrity Net Worth.com cites Giannulli’s net worth at being around $80 million. Collectively, the couple is worth nearly $90 million.

BREAKING: Actress Lori Loughlin, her husband and 14 other parents face new charges in the college admissions scam https://t.co/qyGKFN1Q3k pic.twitter.com/2vibL5wWmP — CBS News (@CBSNews) April 9, 2019

Last month, Loughlin and Giannulli were arrested and charged in a major college admissions scam, along with dozens of others.

“Dozens of individuals involved in a nationwide conspiracy that facilitated cheating on college entrance exams and the admission of students to elite universities as purported athletic recruits were arrested by federal agents in multiple states and charged in documents unsealed on March 12, 2019, in federal court in Boston,” a press release from the U.S. Attorney’s Office read.

Per legal documents, Loughlin and Giuannulli “agreed to pay bribes totaling $500,000 in exchange for having their two daughters designated as recruits to the USC crew team — despite the fact that they did not participate in crew — thereby facilitating their admission to USC.”

More recently, however, the couple were hit with additional charges or money laundering, with carry a potential 20 year prison sentence, if a judge orders it.

JUST IN: Actress Lori Loughlin and 15 other wealthy parents now face additional charges of conspiring to commit fraud and money laundering as part of the growing college admissions scandal. https://t.co/ZfvN2QaD2J pic.twitter.com/UjiFJ8Wvhw — CNN (@CNN) April 9, 2019

Authorities are also in possession of emails purportedly sent by Giuannulli wherein he seemed to acknowledge that he was prepared to issue bribes in order to get his two daughters into college.

“We just met with [our older daughter’s] college counselor this AM,” he allegedly wrote in one email. “I’d like to maybe sit with you after your session with the girls as I have some concerns and want to fully understand the game plan and make sure we have a roadmap for success as it relates to [our daughter] and getting her into a school other than ASU!”

At this time, Loughlin and Giuannulli do not appear to have entered plea deal discussions.