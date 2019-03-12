Lori Loughlin: ‘Full House’ Fans Bust out Aunt Becky Memes After Indictment

In the wake of Lori Loughlin‘s felony indictment Full House fans have been busting out Aunt Becky memes on social media.

On Tuesday, it was reported that Loughin — along with actress Felicity Huffman and a number of other individuals — is alleged to have “agreed to pay bribes totaling $500,000 in exchange for having their two daughters designated as recruits to the USC crew team — despite the fact that they did not participate in crew — thereby facilitating their admission to USC.”

Once news hit, Internet users immediately began posting memes of the situation using her iconic role from the ’90s sitcom.

Below, we have put together a list of some of the funniest ones. Scroll down to check them out!

Michelle Elizabeth Tanner

When you gotta break aunt Becky out of jail. pic.twitter.com/ouwPjstDnV — Travon Free (@Travon) March 12, 2019

In one hilarious meme, a photo of Michelle was photoshopped to feature the toddler holding a pair of revolvers.

“When you gotta break aunt Becky out of jail,” the poster wrote in a caption on the meme.

Mr. Woodchuck

First Aunt Becky witness called to the stand pic.twitter.com/ENEPkOPJBE — Rob Perez (@WorldWideWob) March 12, 2019

In another meme, someone posted a photo of Mr. Woodchuck and joked that he was the “first Aunt Becky witness called to the stand.”

Mr. Woodchuck was a puppet that Joey used in his stand-up act.

DJ Tanner

Aunt Becky apparently learned nothing from the DJ’s SAT nightmare episode pic.twitter.com/fUxnv4ekUu — ℂ???? (@ChayaBaliga) March 12, 2019

Part of charges surrounding the cheating scandal revolved around SAT test scores.

For this reason, someone joked that “Aunt Becky apparently learned nothing from the DJ’s SAT nightmare episode.”

SAT Answer Sheet

Someone was able to dig up a GIF from an old Full House episode where Becky grabs an “SAT answer sheet.”

This scene has found many noting a strong sense of irony between it and current events.

Behind Bars

Ah, Aunt Becky, how the tables have turned. pic.twitter.com/kohi5bpp5w — Michael Anthony Adams (@MichaelAdams317) March 12, 2019

Dedicated Full House fans will remember that Uncle Jesse once wound up in jail on the same day that he and Becky were supposed to marry.

“Ah, Aunt Becky, how the tables have turned,” one fan joked in the wake of the new developments.

Father-Daughter Heart-to-Heart

“DJ, Aunt Becky is going to jail” pic.twitter.com/N4t91WxEj0 — Mike Carp (@Mikecarppp) March 12, 2019

Being that Becky was an important female role model in the lives of the Tanner girls, hearing that she’s been arrested would certainly be hard to handle.

Luckily, according to this meme, the kind and sensitive Danny is there to break the news to his daughters.

“Big House”

Aunt Becky’s spin-off show is gonna be so good pic.twitter.com/TRr7RrWHIm — Josh Billinson (@jbillinson) March 12, 2019

The reality of Loughlin’s situation is that she could potentially be facing jail time for her role in the alleged cheating scandal.

Parodying the Full House title, one Twitter user joked that she’s going to star in a spinoff called “Big House.”

Aunt Becky and 6ix9ine

6ix9ine: listen i gave you jordyn woods, ynw melly, r kelly, and jussie smollett, can i PLEASE go?



judge: you’re still looking at about 29 years.



6ix9ine: remember aunt becky from full house? #loriloughlin #auntbecky pic.twitter.com/30Efk2P33h — ♡ (@hlysae) March 12, 2019

Finally, maybe the funniest meme to emerge has less to do with Loughlin or her Full House character, and more to do with a recent meme about rapper 6ix9ine.

6ix9ine found himself in legal trouble and is alleged to have cooperated with authorities in exchange for leniency.

This meme jokes that he is the one who snitched on Aunt Becky.