Lori Loughlin and Her Family Reportedly Living out ‘Terrible Nightmare’ Amid College Admissions Scandal

Lori Loughlin and her family are reportedly living out a “terrible nightmare,” amid the ongoing college admissions scandal they are involved in.

According to E! News, a source close to the family said, “They can’t come out and face the world. They are in seclusion and alone with the exception of their lawyers.”

The insider went on to say that the family is fully aware that even if Loughlin and her husband Mossimo Giannulli make it through without actually being convicted, they all still know “their lives will never be the same.”

According to legal documents, Loughlin and Giannulli “agreed to pay bribes totaling $500,000 in exchange for having their two daughters designated as recruits to the USC crew team — despite the fact that they did not participate in crew — thereby facilitating their admission to USC.”

Another source spoke to PEOPLE and revealed that their 19-year-old Olivia Jade has “no plans to return to USC” when classes resume next week after spring break.

“She can’t handle anything right now,” the source said of the 19-year-old. “She seems more and more upset every day. She just wants to stay home.”

Olivia Jade is a social media influencer who has amassed a whopping 1.9 million subscribers on YouTube and a deeply impressive 1.4 million followers on Instagram.

In the wake of the scandal, however, she has lost a number of sponsorship deals, including partnerships with both TRESemmé and Sephora.

“She feels she has worked very hard to get different work deals and everything is just gone. She thought she knew what the future had in store for her, and it all just crumbled,” the source shared. “It’s a never-ending nightmare for her. She understands the serious consequences her parents are facing and she is very scared.”

While the rumors are that Olivia and her sister Isabella will not be returning to school, a USC representative previously told news outlets that the girls were still listed and being enrolled into the college.

“We have confirmed that both Olivia Giannulli and Isabella Giannulli still are enrolled,” the rep stated. “USC is conducting a case-by-case review for current students and graduates that may be connected to the scheme alleged by the government and will make informed decisions as those reviews are completed.”

Both Loughlin and Giannulli were arrested in connection to the college admissions bribe scandal, and were each released on $1 million bond. They are due back in court, in Boston, next month.