Lori Loughlin’s Family ‘Laying Low’ in Midst of College Admissions Scandal ‘Nightmare’

Lori Loughlin’s family is reportedly “laying low” in the midst of the college admissions scandal “nightmare” they’ve been involved in.

According to PEOPLE, a source close to the family said, “The whole family is still laying low at their Bel Air home. Lori and Mossimo both have court dates in Boston next week. It’s still a very stressful time for them all.”

“They are living in the moment and that’s all they can do right now,” the source added. “For them, this is all still a nightmare.”

“Dozens of individuals involved in a nationwide conspiracy that facilitated cheating on college entrance exams and the admission of students to elite universities as purported athletic recruits were arrested by federal agents in multiple states and charged in documents unsealed on March 12, 2019, in federal court in Boston,” a press release from the U.S. Attorney’s Office in Massachusetts read.

Per legal documents, Loughlin and Giuannulli “agreed to pay bribes totaling $500,000 in exchange for having their two daughters designated as recruits to the USC crew team — despite the fact that they did not participate in crew — thereby facilitating their admission to USC.”

Notable, neither of their daughters — Olivia Jade and Isabella Rose — are listed as being on the USC women’s rowing team.

According to other court documents that have since emerged, Giuannulli had a very casual demeanor when it came to the notion of bribing officials to admit his daughters into the school.

“Giannulli also asked [the witness] whether it was permissible to discuss his daughter’s admission with the then-USC Athletic Director, with whom he was acquainted,” legal documents of the case stated. “Giannulli wrote: ‘[By the way], headed to Augusta in 2 weeks with [the USC Athletic Director]. I was planning on saying nothing? Agree or okay to mention anything?’ “

The USC official that Giannulli was communicating with replied, “Best to keep [the USC Athletic Director] out of it. When I met with him a year ago about [your daughter] he felt you were good for a million plus,” to which Giannulli responded: “HAH!!”

In another email that the 55-year-old purportedly sent, he wrote, “We just met with [our older daughter’s] college counselor this AM. I’d like to maybe sit with you after your session with the girls as I have some concerns and want to fully understand the game plan and make sure we have a roadmap for success as it relates to [our daughter] and getting her into a school other than ASU!”

Loughlin and Giuannulli could potentially face jail time if they are convicted on bribery charges.