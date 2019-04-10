Lori Loughlin Faces Backlash After Signing Autographs Ahead of First Court Appearance for College Admissions Scandal

Lori Loughlin is facing backlash for her seemingly indifferent reaction ahead of her first court appearance earlier this month for her involvement in the national college admissions scandal.

Ahead of her federal court appearance in Boston earlier this month, the former Fuller House star was all smiles after landing at Boston Logan International Airport via a private plane with husband Mossimo Giannulli.

Described by sources who spoke to PEOPLE as “chatty” and “in good spirits,” Loughlin’s eagerness to sign autographs has sparked criticism online.

“I’m not giving [Lori Loughlin] and [Felicity Huffman] a pass, but I want to be fair. However, Lori Laughlin’s arrogant behavior going into court makes it difficult to wish her well,” one Twitter user wrote. “Felicity Huffman at least displayed some dignity by not dismissing the seriousness of the situation.

I’m not giving #LoriLoughlin and #FelicityHuffman a pass, but I want to be fair. However, Lori Laughlin’s arrogant behavior going into court makes it difficult to wish her well. Felicity Huffman at least displayed some dignity by not dismissing the seriousness of the situation. pic.twitter.com/BiVxlx9xsz — Carly 🌻I support Harris/Swalwell) 2020 (@ondinemonet) April 4, 2019

The Twitter user was far from the only person who felt Loughlin’s appearance was odd given the nature of her crimes, and many slammed the actress’ blasé attitude towards the scenario.

“I agree Lori showed no class at all was very disappointed in her and I believe Felicity she is beyond scared and has owned up,” one person commented.

“I absolutely agree. Loughlin’s behavior absolutely abhorant and disgusting. She prances around like this is good publicity. Clueless as her daughters,” another observed.

“Agreed [Lori Loughlin] smiling, signing autographs-she’s just a joke and not taking it seriously- she seems to be enjoying the spotlight or pretending to be relaxed or innocent. She’s totally smug,” another added.

Loughlin, along with her husband, have been charged with conspiracy to commit mail fraud and honest services mail fraud and money laundering for their involvement in the college admissions scam dubbed “Operation: Varsity Blues.”

According to documents, Loughlin and Giannulli paid $500,000 in bribes in order to have their daughters, Isabella, 20, and Olivia Jade, 19, designated as recruits to the University of Southern California crew team,” despite that neither of their children participated in crew, “thereby facilitating their admission to USC.”

During their Wednesday, April 3 court appearance, they were told that they face a maximum sentence of 20 years in federal prison, three years’ probation and a $250,000 fine.

While Huffman accepted a plea deal which involved a minimum sentence of just a few months in jail, it’s believed that Loughlin has not yet accepted a plea deal which would require her to face a minimum sentence of two years in prison.