Lori Loughlin’s Daughters Reportedly ‘Not Talking About Future Plans’ Amid College Admissions Scandal

Lori Loughlin’s daughters are focusing on the present following the nationwide college admissions cheating scandal.

Olivia Jade and Isabella Rose, whose parents Loughlin and Mossimo Giannulli were among the arrests related to the bribery scheme secure admission in top U.S. colleges, are reportedly not ready to talk about the future.

“Although classes have resumed at USC, Olivia and Bella are not back at school,” a source told PEOPLE Wednesday. “They don’t plan to return to USC. Right now, they are just focused on getting through this ordeal.”

The source added that the YouTube Personality and her older sister are focusing on their parents future, as they face charges from the scandal that could result in jail time.

“The girls are not talking about future plans. They are more focused on what’s next for their parents,” the source said. “They are living in the moment and that’s all they can do right now. For them, this is all still a nightmare.”

Since news of the scandal broke, Olivia’s once booming career as a social media personality has suffered major losses, including major brands like Sephora and Tresemmé dropping her.

“She feels she has worked very hard to get different work deals and everything is just gone,” a source previously revealed to the outlet. “She thought she knew what the future had in store for her, and it all just crumbled.”

According to the indictment from the bribery scheme, Loughlin and Giannulli “agreed to pay bribes totaling $500,000 in exchange for having their two daughters designated as recruits to the USC crew team — despite the fact that they did not participate in crew — thereby facilitating their admission to USC.”

The couple was arrested last week on a felony charge of conspiracy to commit mail fraud and honest services mail fraud. They were released on $1 million bonds and have not entered pleas.

While their parents face legal scrutiny from the scandal, Olivia and Bella are reportedly reeling from the backlash.

“Bella and Olivia have a very tight knit group of friends who have been there to support them,” a source recently told Entertainment Tonight. “They’ve needed that support because they’re being attacked at every turn.”

Th same source said the Olivia is “so embarrassed she doesn’t even want to go out.”

“She has been passionate about her career and wanted to work and was doing well but that wasn’t enough,” the source added. “Her parents said she would have to juggle college and her career. Now she’s devastated because everything she built implode[d] before her eyes.”