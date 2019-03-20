Lori Loughlin’s Daughters Reportedly ‘Being Attacked at Every Turn’ Amid College Admissions Scandal

Lori Loughlin’s daughters are finding it tough to navigate through the college admissions scandal that their parents are allegedly involved in.

Olivia and Isabella “Bella” Giannulli are reportedly “suffering in their own ways from the fallout of their parents’ decisions,” a source told Entertainment Tonight after Loughlin and husband Mossimo Giunnulli were among the dozens charged and arrested in the scam.

Court documents allege that the couple paid bribes totaling $500,000 to have their daughters designated as receipts on the University of Southern California crew team, despite not actually participating in the sport.

“Bella and Olivia have a very tight knit group of friends who have been there to support them,” the source said. “They’ve needed that support because they’re being attacked at every turn.”

The source also added that of the two girls, 20-year-old Bella “was far more invested in college and would have loved to [complete] USC.” Olivia, on the other hand, is “really angry with her parents because she told them she did not want to go to college and she was pushed.” The 19-year-old YouTube vlogger is “so embarrassed she doesn’t even want to go out.”

“She has been passionate about her career and wanted to work and was doing well but that wasn’t enough,” the source added. “Her parents said she would have to juggle college and her career. Now she’s devastated because everything she built implode[d] before her eyes.”

“She feels they ruined everything.”

The social media influencer was dropped by two of her major sponsors, TRESemme and Sephora, when news of the scandal broke.

Earlier this week, USC announced that it has “placed holds on the accounts of students who may be associated with the alleged admissions scheme,” which “prevents the students from registering for classes or acquiring transcripts while their cases are under review.”

The affected students have been notified and the college said that it “will take the proper action related to their status, up to revoking admission or expulsion.”

A source previously told ET that the Giannulli sisters “are afraid of being kicked out of school and will likely not return on their own.”

Loughlin and Giannulli are currently each out of jail on a $1 million bond.