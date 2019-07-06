Lori Loughlin’s Daughters Olivia Jade and Isabella Rose Party It up on 4th of July Following College Scandal

Lori Loughlin’s daughters, Olivia Jade and Isabella Rose Giannulli, spent 4th of July together as their parents continue to go through legal troubles stemming from the college admissions scandal. The sisters were spotted Thursday attending an Independence Day party with friends in Malibu, California.

Both sisters rocked patriotic looks, with Olivia Jade wearing a white crop top with a pair of matching pants while Isabella went with a red dress with white polka dots.

Take a look at photos of the sisters’ arrival, released by PEOPLE, here.

The outing comes to months after the outlet reported Olivia had moved out of her parents’ Bel-Air mansion to try and distance herself from the controversy surrounding the bribery scheme.

“Olivia is doing well. What’s going on with her parents is still upsetting to her, but she is also trying to focus on her own life as well,” a source told PEOPLE at the time. “Her parents still face a lot of media attention. There is paparazzi at the family house every day. It’s very stressful for everyone. Olivia has decided to move out for now. She doesn’t want to be followed when she leaves her home.”

The 19-year-old YouTube star has been laying low since her parents, Loughlin and Mossimo Giannulli, were accused of paying $500,000 in bribes to get their daughters admitted to the University of Southern California as recruits for the crew team, despite them not participating in the sport.

The couple was indicted on an additional charge of fraud and money laundering in April. If convicted, they face up to 20 years in prison for each charge. The couple reportedly refused a plea deal because it included time behind bars.

Shortly after moving out, Olivia Jade enjoyed a night out, while in May she hung out with YouTubers Heath Hussar and David Dobrik. Fellow YouTuber Tana Mongeau recently told Us Weekly Olivia is taking some down time before making her return to YouTube.

“She openly tells people, ‘I’m not gonna post on social media for the next, like, year,’” the 20-year-old YouTuber said in a video on Wednesday.

Mongeau also joked about the controversy before expressing empathy for Giannulli.

“It sucks because I feel like she didn’t even wanna go to college,” she told her friends in the segment. “I think the mom just really wanted her daughters to…”

A source also recently said Loughlin has found herself regretting the couple’s decision to refuse the deal, after seeing others involved in the scheme reaching their sentencing.

“While a few friends have stuck by her side, many others have cut her off,” a source told Entertainment Tonight. “She still feels it’s a huge misunderstanding, but seeing others be sentenced has scared her.”

“She is watching the reduced sentences of those who have taken plea deals, and wondering each day if she’s made the wrong decision,” they added.