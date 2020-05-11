Olivia Jade Honors Mom Lori Loughlin on Mother's Day: 'So Proud'

✖

Olivia Jade Giannulli surprised fans by posting a Mother's Day message for her mom, Lori Loughlin on Instagram this weekend. The 20-year-old YouTube star has had a tense public relationship with her mother ever since allegations emerged that Loughlin paid a bribe to get her daughters into college. Now, however, Olivia's latest post seems to show a warmer side of their relationship.

"Happy Mother's Day to all the mamas out there," Olivia wrote on Sunday. "Than you God for mine!!!! You are my best friend and have held my hand every day for 20 years making it look like motherhood is an easy job. You are one of a kind. I love you so so so much [and] cannot wait to give you all the love in the world today [and] forever. Thank you for being you. You are the most special person to me. I am so blessed to be your daughter and so proud to call you mom. I LOVE YOU."

The post included two vintage pictures of Loughlin holding her daughter when she was a baby, and then a toddler. Olivia's post racked up nearly 200,000 likes, and fans poured into the comments with heart emojis and support for the family.

Olivia's heartfelt message follows hot on the heels of a judge's ruling against her mother and father in the case of their alleged college admission bribery. The Full House star and her husband, Mossimo Giannulli, are charged with money laundering, fraud and bribery.

In March, Loughlin and Giannulli filed a petition to drop those charges about a year after they were initially arrested. According to a report by Us Weekly, a judge denied the petition on Friday, along with similar petitions of other parents involved in this nationwide scandal.

Loughlin and Giannulli are among the few parents who pleaded not guilty in the case, which is based on evidence gathered by federal prosecutors in what was then called "Operation Varsity Blue." They claimed that wealthy and influential parents around the country hired college admission adviser Rick Singer to pay bribes to various universities, ensuring their children would get in no matter what.

Their trial is set for October, and Loughlin's lawyers are reportedly still working to get recorded phone conversations between her and Singer dismissed from court so that the jury won't hear them. Other parents arrested in the case, such as actress Felicity Huffman, pleaded guilty and have already served sentences.