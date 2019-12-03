Lori Loughlin’s Daughter Olivia Jade Reportedly Had Parents, Lawyers’ Permission to Return to YouTube

Lori Loughlin‘s daughter Olivia Jade made her return to YouTube on Dec. 1 after a nearly nine-month absence, and she was reportedly approved to do so by both her parents and their lawyers.

“Olivia got the clear from her parents and their lawyer team,” a source told PEOPLE. “She was coached about what she was allowed to say. She carefully followed a script. She seems very excited about starting up her vlog again.”

Jade’s return was a two-minute video titled “hi again,” in which the 20-year-old told her 1.94 million subscribers that she had missed the platform and was excited to start making content, though she said she couldn’t legally discuss the reason for her absence.

“Olivia is very happy to be back,” PEOPLE‘s source said. “And relieved — she really has been thinking for months about when she could return. It was never a question if she would return, it was always about when was the appropriate time.”

Jade said in her video that she is “legally not allowed to speak on anything” related to what is happening with the scandal.

“This is the best I can do and I want to move on with my life,” she said. “It’s so hard because I’m not trying to make this about me or how I’ve been because that’s not the point of this. Though I’m terrified to make this video and to come back, I know that I also want to start taking smaller steps in the right direction.”

“The moral of the story is, I’ve missed you guys so much,” she concluded. “I’m just really excited to start filming again and to start uploading and I really hope you enjoy the vlog.”

Loughlin and her husband, Mossimo Giannulli, were indicted earlier this year in a sweeping college admissions scandal and were accused of paying $500,000 to have Jade and her sister, Isabella Rose, designated as crew recruits to the University of Southern California despite the fact that neither of them had ever participated in the sport.

Loughin and Giannulli were charged with conspiracy to commit money laundering and conspiracy to commit mail fraud, and in October, the couple was also charged with one count each of conspiracy to commit federal programs bribery. They did not accept a plea deal and pleaded not guilty to their initial charges as well as the new charges and are now facing up to 45 years in prison.

Photo Credit: YouTube / Olivia Jade