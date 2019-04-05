Lori Loughlin’s Daughter Olivia Jade ‘Embarrassed’ by College Admissions Scandal That Tanked Her Career

In the aftermath of Lori Loughlin and husband Mossimo Giannulli’s arrests, their 19-year-old daughter, Olivia Jade, is struggling — especially because she’s at the center of the drama.

“Olivia is still distraught and embarrassed. She hasn’t been home much,” a source told PEOPLE of the YouTube star. “She is very angry with her parents. She just wants to figure out how she can rebuild her brand.”

Olivia Jade, who was vocal about her indifferent attitude about going to school before the scandal broke last month, “blames her parents for everything,” the source added.

“She would have never gone along with it if she thought this would happen. Her thing is that she trusted her parents,” the insider continued. “Olivia spends most of her time with close friends and her boyfriend,” model and musician Jackson Guthry.

“Olivia had her own life and business. She was always very driven and worked very hard to achieve what she had. This was her passion,” the source said. “She was honest about that she didn’t really care about school. But her business, she was always very serious about. She most certainly will find a way to start over again. She isn’t someone that gives up easily.”

Last month, Loughlin, 54, and Giannulli, 55, were among dozens charged in an alleged sweeping college admissions scam involving elite colleges across the county, including Yale, Georgetown, the University of Southern California and Stanford.

Loughlin and Giannulli allegedly paid $500,000 in bribes to classify Olivia Jade and her sister, Isabella Rose, as recruits for USC‘s rowing team, despite that the two were not athletes, according to the indictment.

It’s unclear whether or not Olivia Jade and Isabella Rose knew about the scandal.

Louhglin and Giannulli face felony charges of conspiracy to commit mail fraud and honest services mail fraud after being arrested in March.

They appeared in court in Boston on Wednesday to face the presiding judge for the first time regarding their involvement in the scam. During their six-minute hearing, they waived their right for a preliminary hearing. They also agreed to several pre-trial conditions, including surrendering their passports and no possession of firearms. After the hearing, Loughlin reached over to the next table to shake the hands of the prosecutors.

The couple did not enter pleas in the case against them. Another court date for them has not been set.