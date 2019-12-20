Lori Loughlin Accusing College Admissions Prosecutors of Concealing Evidence Ahead of Trial

Lori Loughlin and husband Mossimo Giannulli have filed new court documents that suggest federal prosecutors are withholding evidence that could clear their name in the college admission scandal. According to the documents, they’re requesting that a federal judge aid in “urgently needed” help in obtaining evidence that’s currently being held by the government that could prove they did not bribe a director at USC.

“The Government appears to be concealing exculpatory evidence that helps show that both Defendants believed all of the payments they made would go to USC itself — for legitimate, university-approved purposes — or to other legitimate charitable causes. The Government’s failure to disclose this information is unacceptable, and this Court should put a stop to it,” the document stated according to Entertainment Tonight.

“If, for example, USC knew of Singer’s operation and accepted donations to the university from Singer’s clients as legitimate, then not only was there no bribery at USC, but also no fraud conspiracy at all,” the document added.

Several sources close to the former Full House star have come forward revealing how tough of a time she’s been having since the scandal started. She’s also been said to be practicing “grueling” mock trials in the meantime.

“Lori has been meeting with her lawyers for days at a time,” an insider told Us Weekly. “It’s her full-time job and she is very involved with her defense. When not at her lawyer’s office, Lori is emailing and texting with the team.”

The source added that the prosecutors are “grilling her” and that Loughlin is “adamant about” testifying in court, even though she knows it’s a risk. However, new documents obtained by the media outlet, claim the actress instructed her two girls to do better academically in school in order to help their chances in getting admitted to the southern California University. Loughlin was allegedly working with Rick Singer, the man behind the college admission scandal scheme, when she was encouraging her daughters to do better.

According to the documents, Singer was interviewed by the FBI earlier in the year when he confessed to telling the couple “in exchange for getting Isabella admitted to the University of Southern California (‘USC’) as a recruited coxswain, they would need to write a $50,000 check to Donna Heinel at USC and pay an additional $200,000 through the KWF.”

Loughlin and Giannulli are accused of paying a half-a-million-dollars in bribes to ensure their daughters Olivia, 20, and Isabella, 21, get admitted to USC as recruits for the crew team, even though the girls never engaged in the sport before.

The couple’s next court hearing is on Jan. 17, 2020, but are not required to attend.