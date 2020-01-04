Lori Loughlin’s Daughter Olivia Jade Sparks Concern With Slim Appearance in New Makeup Video

On Dec. 17, Lori Loughlin‘s daughter Olivia Jade Giannulli uploaded her second YouTube video since her parents were indicted in the college admissions scandal earlier this year, sharing a 16-minute everyday makeup routine. In the video, Giannulli takes viewers through a winged eyeliner look before getting dressed and modeling her outfit for the camera, ending the video with text that read, “thx for watching cutiesss.”

While it’s not exactly okay to comment on someone else’s figure, several fans voiced their concern about Giannulli’s slim appearance in the clip. Comments included:

Videos by PopCulture.com

“Is it just me or does she look like she has lost a lot of weight? Like her face looks hollow.”

“Is it just me or does I look like she got really thin…like in her face.”

“She looks like she has lost so much weight.”

“Does her face look different? Like she lost a lot of weight or something?”

“She lost A LOT of weight I hope she’s healthy in and out.”

Some people pointed out that the 20-year-old had recently been criticized by the same people who are now concerned about her.

“I find it ironic how many of the same people who were telling her she’s a terrible person and pouring salt in her wounds are acting concerned about her health now,” one user wrote. “what is wrong with y’all.”

“Everyone was criticizing her for coming back and now everyone is concerned in the comments,” added another viewer. “[Laughing out loud] cool.”

Giannulli filmed her new video at her apartment, which is also where she filmed her video returning to YouTube after a nearly 9-month absence. Titled “hi again,” Giannulli’s Dec. 1 upload was a two-minute video in which she told her 1.9 million subscribers that she had missed the platform and was excited to start making content, though she said she is “legally not allowed to speak on anything” related to the reason for her absence.

“This is the best I can do and I want to move on with my life,” she said. “It’s so hard because I’m not trying to make this about me or how I’ve been because that’s not the point of this. Though I’m terrified to make this video and to come back, I know that I also want to start taking smaller steps in the right direction.”

“The moral of the story is, I’ve missed you guys so much,” she concluded. “I’m just really excited to start filming again and to start uploading and I really hope you enjoy the vlog.”

Photo Credit: YouTube / Olivia Jade