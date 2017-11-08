Crystal Gayle Speaks out About Her Sister Loretta Lynn’s Unexpected Stroke

A post shared by Crystal Gayle (@thecrystalgayle) on Apr 14, 2017 at 7:43pm PDT Loretta Lynn's younger sister, Crystal Gayle is opening up about the "Coal Miner's Daughter" singer's recent distressing medical emergency. On Friday, it was reported Lynn had been admitted to the hospital after suffering a stroke the night before while in her Hurricane Mills home in Tennessee. Though a statement from the country legend's publicist read that she was responsive and expected to make a full recovery, Gayle wants fans to know how much their support and love means to their family at this time.

​ pic.twitter.com/cFYeQjIf71 — Crystal Gayle (@TheCrystalGayle) May 6, 2017 Gayle took to Twitter on Friday to share a message for fans, writing, "Many of you have heard that my sister, Loretta Lynn, had a stroke. Our family appreciates all your love, prayers and support. We hope for a speedy recovery." In a statement to The Associated Press, Gayle added that her sister was a "strong woman" and "she'll come out of this."

​ A post shared by Loretta Lynn (@lorettalynnofficial) on Nov 10, 2015 at 7:14am PST In addition to Gayle's note shared to social media, country artists from the likes of Martina McBride, Chely Wright and Jennifer Nettles have taken to social media with their own messages for Lynn in hopes the iconic country songstress makes a speedy recovery.

​ Sending love to Miss Loretta right now! Praying for your recovery and for your family. pic.twitter.com/GUevuwcsBn — Jennifer Nettles (@JenniferNettles) May 6, 2017 When you work in country music, it's a dream to just come across some of the greats like Lynn. During the annual CMA Country Christmas, Jennifer Nettles had the honor to sing Lynn's 1966 classic, "Country Christmas" with her on stage.

​ Let's all send healing thoughts & prayers for one of the greatest artists in Country Music history, @LorettaLynn. pic.twitter.com/hwA7jBj8w9 — David Wild (@Wildaboutmusic) May 5, 2017 As a contributing editor at Rolling Stone magazine, Wild has heard plenty of music in his career. As he expressed over the weekend, Lynn is one of the greatest artists in country music.

​ Getting ready to go onstage in Knoxville. All my love and prayers are with @LorettaLynn tonight. — Martina McBride (@martinamcbride) May 5, 2017 Since Martina McBride came on to the country music scene in the early '90s, one of her greatest pleasures has always been to sing for or with Lynn. Just last month, McBride had the privilege of serenading "Happy Birthday" to Lynn at the famed Ryman Auditorium.

​ My deepest, most sincere thoughts and prayers are with @LorettaLynn. I love you, Mama. Xo https://t.co/Ok05dqJdZW — Chely Wright (@chelywright) May 6, 2017 Country singer, Chely Wright has always found inspiration in Lynn. In her memoir, Like Me, Wright explains how she never felt like she fit into the country music scene as a lesbian but says it was Lynn who helped her break a mold. In an excerpt from the Los Angeles Times, Wright said she felt the artists she listened too were telling her a story — and Lynn's was one of them. "[She] was looking into my eyes and saying, 'I'm singing this song for you.' Those artists were welded into my mind. Those artists were about God, family and faith. And, you know? I am too."