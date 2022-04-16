Lorde Stricken With Illness, Postpones Concert

✖

Lorde had some unfortunate news to share with her fans recently. According to WFSB News, Lorde's Friday night show at Mohegan Sun was rescheduled for another time. The singer released a message about the update on social media and shared why she had to cancel the show.

In her message, Lorde, whose real name is Ella Yelich-O'Connor, told her fans that she was dealing with "horrendous laryngitis." She wasn't feeling well enough to perform for a whole set. The "Royals" singer wrote, "Connecticut — these past couple days I've been pushing through some horrendous laryngitis, and I regret to inform you that my voice hasn't sufficiently recovered to be able to play the show for you tonight. I'm so, so sorry. I don't take postponing a show lightly." Lorde noted that she tried "everything" she could in order to be able to perform during the show. However, she realized that it would be "physically impossible" for her to go through with Friday's performance at the Connecticut venue.

"I've tried everything, and unfortunately it's physically impossible for me to sing much of the set," Lorde continued. "Please accept my sincere apologies. All well besides that, and absolutely frothing to party with you when I am able. Rescheduling info to come." WTNH reported that the concert will take place later this summer on Aug. 25. Mohegan Sun urged fans to hold onto their tickets to use them on the rescheduled date.

Lorde has been on tour promoting her newest album, Solar Power, which was released in August 2021. She kicked off the tour in early April with a performance at Nashville's Grand Ole Opry, per Rolling Stone. The publication noted that this was her first full concert since 2018. Based on how the opening night of her tour went, it seems as though Solar Power has proved to be cathartic for her. She told the crowd, "I've got a lot of sh*t I'm gonna be pulling to the surface and releasing on this tour. If you have any of those big, similar emotions want to let free in this very safe space, you are invited to do so." Lorde doesn't have too long before the next stop on the Solar Power tour, as she is scheduled to perform a couple of shows at Radio City Music Hall in New York City starting on Monday.