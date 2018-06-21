‘Lopez’ Star Ray Diaz Allegedly Assaulted His Girlfriend

Actor Ray Diaz, who appeared alongside George Lopez on one season of Lopez, was arrested for domestic violence earlier this month after he allegedly assaulted his girlfriend and prevented her from calling for help.

Law enforcement sources told TMZ that an argument between Diaz and his girlfriend turned physical earlier this month at his Hollywood apartment. He allegedly grabbed and pulled her violently, regulating in scratches and bruising on her leg and neck.

Click here to see photos of her injuries from TMZ.

TMZ reports that when Diaz’s girlfriend attempted to dial 911, he stopped her and grabbed the phone. She then told Alexa, Amazon’s virtual assistant, to call the police, but Diaz, who appeared on Celebrity Family Feud with Lopez and Oscar De La Hoya last summer, reportedly unplugged the device.

Two days after the alleged incident, the woman filed a police report and documented her injuries with the police, who arrested Diaz for domestic violence. He was released from jail on $50,000 bail.

Diaz appeared on Lopez for one season before the show was canceled by TV Land after just its second season following poor ratings as compared to other TV Land shows. Lopez revolved around Lopez as he struggled with wanting to give back to the Latino community where he grew up but also feeling as though he could never satisfy all the demands placed on him by both the celebrity world and his hometown.

In other celebrity arrests for domestic abuse, former NFL player Kellen Winslow faces life in prison after his arrest last week for kidnapping and rape. The former tight end faces nine charges: two counts for kidnapping with the intent to commit rape; two counts of forcible rape; one count of forcible oral copulation; one count of forcible sodomy; two counts of residential burglary; and one count of indecent exposure.

Winslow could be sentenced to life in prison if convicted of all nine charges.

Without giving many details, San Diego County Sheriff’s Department Lt. Michael Blevins told NBC7 there are multiple victims in Winslow’s alleged crimes. Blevins said the alleged incidents did not take place at the same mobile home park where Winslow was arrested on June 7 for burglary.

Responding to a call of a possible burglary around 2:30 p.m., police arrested Winslow on June 7. Winslow said he was searching for a dog, but later gave differing accounts to explain why he was at the trailer home park. His publicist said he was there to find a home for his mother-in-law while his attorney said Winslow “emphatically denies committing any burglary.”