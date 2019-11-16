‘Shark Tank’s Barbara Corcoran Shades John Legend Over PEOPLE’s Sexiest Man Alive Honor

John Legend was named PEOPLE‘s Sexiest Man Alive this week, and there’s at least one person who doesn’t approve of the selection. Shark Tank panelist Barbara Corcoran tweeted her displeasure with the decision. “The Sexiest Man Alive? You’ve got to be kidding!” she wrote.

“No doubt John Legend is a phenomenal musician, but I’ll tell you what makes a guy sexy- a fabulously chiseled face, eyes that communicate ‘I want you NOW!’, and a body that you can’t stop looking at,” she continued.

People were quick to react to the bizarre tweet.

“Jesus, Barbara take a cold shower,” one person joked.

“Apparently, to you, only physical attributes for being sexy count. You might want to take down all of your mirrors,” another said.

“That’s very superficial, Barbara. Looks fade. Do you know what really makes a man sexy? Being a loving husband, a doting father, & a beautiful, kind human being. Legend is all of those things,” a third commented.

Corcoran isn’t the only celebrity voicing an opinion about Legend winning the honor. Wendy Williams said, “You know who I like and he’s not even the ‘Sexiest Man Alive.’ I normally don’t like facial hair, but in new life, I’m meeting a lot of new men. If I could think of one person it would be Jason Momoa.”

“When I think about a sexy man, I’m not thinking John Legend,” she continued. “The first thing I think of is that I weigh so much more than him. If we were walking down the street and somebody wanted to spray me with a water gun, I need a man that’s going to punch someone in the face. You know what I mean?”

Legend seemed to understand that there would be people unhappy with the selection.

“I was excited, but I was a little scared at the same time because it’s a lot of pressure,” he told PEOPLE. “Everyone’s going to be picking me apart to see if I’m sexy enough to hold this title. I’m [also] following Idris Elba, which is not fair and is not nice to me!”

His wife, Chrissy Teigen, certainly was not one of the people doubting PEOPLE‘s pick. After the news broke, she tweeted, “My secret is out. I have fulfilled my dream of having boned @people’s sexiest man alive!! an honor!!!!!”