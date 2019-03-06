Logan Paul Saved by Reserve Chute While Skydiving

YouTuber Logan Paul had a brush with death during a recent skydiving trip.

The 22-year-old vlogger, who boasts more than 16 million subscribers on YouTube, revealed that his parachute failed to open while he was freefalling, forcing him to cut open his backpack and release a reserve parachute.

“Here’s a photo of my empty pack after I had to cut away my main parachute because it didn’t open,” Paul wrote on Twitter, sharing a picture of the backpack. “I can tell you — the feeling of the blue reserve parachute opening & functioning properly was miraculous. This has never happened to another student before at this school. LP lives on.”

Paul’s near-death experience comes less than a month after he caused an uproar online when he posted a video showing he and his crew exploring the Aokigahara Forest, also known as the “suicide forest,” in Japan, where they found the body of a suicide victim. The video was later deleted, but a second video that surfaced revealed the YouTuber had mocked Japanese culture and individuals on the street during his trip.

Following the backlash, Paul had taken a break from vlogging in order to reflect. He returned to YouTube three and a half weeks later with a documentary-style look at his recent studies of suicide culture and suicide prevention

Appearing on Good Morning America Thursday, the YouTube personality opened up about the aftermath of the controversial video.

“It’s been tough because ironically I’m being told to commit suicide myself,” Paul told host Michael Strahan. “Millions of people, literally, telling me they hate me, to go die in a fire. The most horrible, horrific things.”

He went on to admit that the criticism he faced was justified and stated that, “It’s not like I’m a bad guy. I’m a good guy who made a bad decision.”

Paul has since vowed to make a shift in his content selection moving forward. He still plans to post blogs for his more than 16 million followers.