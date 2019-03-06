Logan Paul Fires Taser on Dead Rat

1 minute of Logan Paul and his friends smiling and torturing a dead rat. This is so unacceptable. No more chances. pic.twitter.com/QSbyV4s5yX — hate team10? follow me (@hamiidilo) February 7, 2018

YouTube personality Logan Paul‘s comeback is already marred in controversy.

The 22-year-old, who vowed to “be better” after posting a controversial video earlier in the year, has sparked outcry again after posting his latest video.

In one segment of the nearly 10-minute-long video, which was posted to Paul’s YouTube channel on Feb. 5, the YouTube star and his friends can be seen attempting to get rid of two dead rats. Instead of humanely picking them up and transferring them to the trash, he instead pulls out a Taser.

“No rat comes into my house without getting tased,” he states as he tases one of the rodents.

Paul then used the electric wire still connected to the dead rat to lift it into the air and place it in the garbage can. After both rodents were disposed of in the garbage can, Paul tasered them again.

The 22-year-old is still dealing with backlash following a video he had posted at the beginning of January titled “We Found a Body in the Japanese Suicide Forest.” The video filmed in Japan’s Aokigahara Forest, also known as the “suicide forest,” showed Paul and his crew exploring and eventually discovering the body of a suicide victim. It was later deleted, but a second video that surfaced revealed the YouTube personality had mocked Japanese culture and individuals on the street during his trip.

After being the subject of tremendous backlash, the popular YouTuber shared a video on Twitter saying he doesn’t deserve forgiveness and that he’s sorry he ever posted the video in the first place.

“I’ve made a severe and continuous lapse in my judgment and I don’t expect to be forgiven. I’m simply here to apologize,” Paul said. “What we came across that day in the woods was obviously unplanned. Our reactions were raw, unfiltered. None of us knew how to react or how to feel. I should have never posted the video. I should have put the cameras down and stopped recording what we were going through. There were a lot of things that I should have done differently but I didn’t. And for that, from the bottom of my heart, I am sorry.”

Paul made his return to YouTube three and a half weeks after posting the controversial video with a documentary-style look at his recent studies of suicide culture and suicide prevention.